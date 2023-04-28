Britain denies allegations that the withdrawal from Sudan hindered German efforts.





London Foreign Secretary James Cleverly dismissed claims that Britain’s withdrawal of diplomats from Sudan had hampered German efforts to remove its citizens from the conflict-affected country.

On Thursday, the BBC cited several German “political sources” who blamed the delay Germany had experienced as the UK attempted to evacuate its embassy staff over the weekend.

The broadcaster said Sudanese forces initially denied access to an airfield north of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, after being angered by British troops stationed on the site without warning.

It was seen as a veiled blow to the UK, with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius saying the British forces involved in the diplomat withdrawal “disregarded what Sudan stipulated”, the BBC reported.

Speaking to MPs on Thursday, Cleverly said the German government had not raised the issue with London.

“It is not my understanding that at any point we flew without a permit, [the evacuation] It has negatively impacted other people,” Cleverly told the House of Commons.

“If there are lessons to be learned about the complexities of operations like this, I will, but I guarantee you. [concerns] It didn’t grow up with me,” he added.

“It is inaccurate to suggest that Britain’s efforts to withdraw embassy staff from Sudan over the weekend have slowed down Germany’s plans,” the UK Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

“Operations under such complex conditions will always be challenging. However, throughout this week we have worked very closely with our French, American and especially German partners for facilitating airfield access and of course we want to thank the Sudanese Armed Forces. I do,” he added.

A power struggle between Sudan’s military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Force, Mohammed Hamdan Dahgaro, also known as Hemedi, has plunged the African country into new conflict.

A broad British withdrawal from Sudan began on Tuesday. Ministers initially argued that conditions on the ground were too dangerous until the ceasefire, which began late Monday and is set to expire Thursday night, was put on hold. According to Downing Street, seven flights have taken British nationals out of Sudan since Tuesday.

UK pushes for ceasefire extension

Cleverly said in an interview early on Thursday that once the ceasefire ended, further evacuation efforts would be “potentially impossible”. He confirmed to the Commons that the government expected the ceasefire to end Thursday night and was “push hard” for an extension.

When asked if Britain would proceed regardless of its efforts to evacuate Britons, Cleverley said the government would “try” to do so.

Cleverly told lawmakers, “It’s almost impossible to predict whether or not an extension will happen and what the situation will be like if it doesn’t happen.”

