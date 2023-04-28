Treasury sanctions Iranian intelligence agency officials responsible for detaining US nationals in Iran





State Department Simultaneously Designates Russian and Iranian Entities for Wrongful Detention of U.S. Nationals

WASHINGTON Today, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned four senior officials of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Intelligence Organization (IRGC-IO), an entity that is concurrently singled out by the State Department for its role in the hostage-taking or wrongful detention of U.S. nationals in Iran. The IRGC-IO detains and frequently interrogates detainees in the notorious Evin Prison, in addition to the IRGC-IO’s direct role in suppressing protests and arresting dissidents, including dual nationals. Today’s action is the first under Executive Order (EO) 14078, Enhancing Efforts to Bring Hostages and Wrongfully Detained U.S. Nationals Home, which reaffirms the U.S. government’s fundamental commitment to bringing home them American nationals held hostage and wrongfully detained abroad.

Along with this action, OFAC implemented the State Department’s designation of the Russian Federal Security Service, in addition to the IRGC-IO, for their involvement in the wrongful detention of U.S. nationals abroad. .

Today’s action targets senior officials and security services in Iran and Russia who are responsible for the hostage-taking or wrongful detention of U.S. nationals overseas, the Undersecretary said Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson. We are committed to bringing home wrongfully detained U.S. nationals and to acting against foreign threats to the safety of U.S. nationals abroad.

The EO relies on the authority of the Robert Levinson Hostage Taking and Recovery Act of 2020, which honors the perseverance of the Levinson family and others who worked to transform the extraordinary difficulties of their families into constructive and meaningful actions.

unjustified detentions in iran

Ruhollah Bazghandi is IRGC-IO’s Head of Counterintelligence. In this role, Bazghandi was involved in the detention of foreign prisoners held in Iran. Bazghandi has worked on behalf of the IRGC-IO in several capacities, including participating in IRGC-IO operations in Syria and assassination plots against journalists, Israeli citizens and others considered to be enemies of Iran.

Mohammad Kazemi became the Commander of the IRGC-IO in June 2022. Kazemi oversees IRGC-IO operations aimed at suppressing civil society in Iran and arresting Iranian dissidents, including dual nationals. He also oversaw the regime’s brutal crackdown on protests across the country in response to the murder of Mahsa Amini. Kazemi was previously named by OFAC on October 26, 2022 for acting for or on behalf of the IRGC.

Mohamad Mehdi Sayyari is the Deputy Co-Head of IRGC-IO. Sayyari was directly involved in organizing logistics for prisoners in Iran.

Mohammad Hasan Mohagheghi, the IRGC-IO Deputy Brigadier General, reported to several of the IRGC’s top commanders on RGC-IO operations. Mohagheghi served as a liaison between senior IRGC officials and IRGC-IO officials on counter-intelligence operations in Syria.

Ruhollah Bazghandi, Mohammad Kazemi, Mohammad Mehdi Sayyari and Mohammad Hasan Mohagheghi are named pursuant to EO 14078 for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, the IRGC-IO, a person whose property and interests in the goods are blocked in accordance with EO 14078.

IMPLICATIONS OF SANCTIONS

As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the Designated Persons described above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of US Persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. In addition, all entities owned, directly or indirectly, individually or collectively, 50% or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. Unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, or exempted, OFAC regulations generally prohibit all transactions by U.S. persons or within (or in transit through) the United States that involve property or interests in property of named or otherwise blocked persons.

In addition, financial institutions and other persons who engage in certain transactions or activities with sanctioned entities and individuals may expose themselves to sanctions or be subject to enforcement action. Prohibitions include making any contribution or supply of funds, goods or services by, to or for the benefit of any named person, or receiving any contribution or supply of funds, goods or services from such a person.

OFAC’s sanctioning authority and integrity stems not only from OFAC’s ability to designate and add individuals to the SDN List, but also from its willingness to remove individuals from the SDN List in accordance with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about positive behavior change. For more information on the process for requesting removal from an OFAC list, including the SDN list, please refer to OFAC’s 897 Frequently Asked Questions here. For detailed information on the process of submitting an OFAC sanctions list removal request, please click here.

Click here for more information on the individuals and entities named today.

###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/jy1444 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos