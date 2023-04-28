Microsoft Strikes Back in UK After Activision Acquisition Blocked





Microsoft: UK decision shakes confidence Claims EU is a better place to do business Regulator: We protect UK consumers and businessesUK has an attractive tech sector – PM Spokesperson

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) – Microsoft (MSFT.O) chief executive Brad Smith said the decision by UK regulators to block the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, maker of ‘Call of Duty’, is a major blow to the UK, the destination for tech companies. “It shook my confidence,” he said.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which operates independently of the government, blocked deals on Wednesday, saying it could hurt competition in the nascent cloud gaming market.

Microsoft countered Thursday that it had sent the wrong message to the global tech industry about the UK, saying it was “perhaps the darkest day in the UK in 40 years”.

“If the UK government wants to attract investment and create jobs (…) the role of the CMA, the UK’s regulatory structure, this deal and the message the UK has just given to the world,” he told BBC Radio.

A spokesman for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Smith’s comments were “not supported by facts”.

“We continue to believe that the UK has a very attractive tech sector and a growing gaming market,” he said. “We will continue to actively work with Microsoft and other companies.”

Smith countered UK claims that Microsoft will become more flexible post-Brexit, saying Microsoft worked effectively with regulators in Brussels but not in London.

The company responded to the CMA’s questions and told them to come back if there were any more issues. “They were silent and we haven’t heard anything from them,” he said.

“There’s a clear message, one day, the European Union will be a more attractive place to start a business than the UK,” he added.

But CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said the role of regulators is to ensure that the UK is a competitive environment in which businesses can grow and thrive.

“The decision the CMA makes is an independent decision that we arrived at seeing an overall assessment of the deal’s impact on competition and we think it’s the right decision for the UK,” she said.

She noted that the US Federal Trade Commission is also pressuring it to block deals because of competition.

Microsoft said yesterday that it will appeal Activision’s (ATVI.O) “aggressive” support.

Appeals from CMA decisions are heard before the Competition Appeals Tribunal, which decides on the merits of the decision. This will not give Microsoft an opportunity to file a new remedy.

Reporting: Muvija M and Paul Sandle; Edit Sarah Young

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/deals/uk-watchdog-defends-microsoft-block-face-onslaught-companies-2023-04-27/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos