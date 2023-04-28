US imposes sanctions on Russia and Iran for taking hostages





U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich, arrested for espionage, stands inside a cage of defendants before a hearing to consider an appeal against his arrest at the Moscow City Court in Moscow on April 18, 2023.

Natalia Kolesnikova | AFP | Getty Images

WASHINGTON The Biden administration on Thursday announced a first round of sanctions targeting Russia and Iran for engaging in hostage-taking and wrongful detention of American citizens abroad.

US sanctions target Russia’s Federal Security Service, often known as the FSB, and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Intelligence Organization, or IRGC-IO, for “being responsible or complicit, directly or indirectly engaged in or responsible for ordering, controlling, or otherwise directing the wrongful detention of a U.S. person overseas.”

Two senior administration officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with ground rules set by the White House, said Thursday’s sanctions were underway before Russian authorities arrested US citizen Evan Gershkovich last month.

Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, was arrested in late March for espionage. The State Department has officially decided to declare Gershkovich’s detention abusive, which opens up additional resources to secure his release.

The Biden administration and the management of The Wall Street Journal have denied Russian claims that Gershkovich is a spy.

The administration has identified at least two US citizens wrongfully detained in Russia and three in Iran, as well as a lawful permanent resident of the United States.

An administration official said affected families were notified of the new penalties ahead of Thursday’s announcement.

The Treasury Department also announced sanctions against the following individuals in Iran:

Ruhollah Bazghandi, an IRGC-IO counterintelligence official, has been implicated in the detention of foreign prisoners held in Iran. The department says its work for the IRGC-IO includes assassination plots against journalists, Israeli citizens and others considered enemies of Iran. IRGC-IO commander Mohammad Kazemi oversees Iran’s civil society suppression operations, including the regime’s crackdown on protests across the country in response to the killing of Mahsa Amini, according to the department. He had previously been designated by the Office of Foreign Assets Control in October. Mohamad Mehdi Sayyari, deputy co-head of the IRGC-IO, was directly involved in organizing logistics for prisoners in Iran. Mohammad Hasan Mohagheghi, deputy co-head of the IRGC-IO, serves as a liaison between senior IRGC officials and IRGC-IO officials on counterintelligence operations in Syria, the department said.

“Our action is a warning to those around the world who wrongfully detain U.S. nationals of the potential consequences of their actions,” a senior administration official said in a call with reporters.

“These actors in Russia and Iran have attempted to use Americans for political leverage or to demand concessions from the United States. These actions threaten the stability and integrity of the international political system. It also threatens the security of American nationals and others overseas,” the person added.

“Sanctions are meant to change behavior and incentivize better behavior and we hope they can help do that now and in the future,” the second official said.

“I don’t know what my brother looks like anymore”

Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, suspected of espionage, is held in the courtroom cage after a decision on extending his detention, in Moscow, Russia, February 22, 2019.

Shamil Joumatov | Reuters

Russia has detained several US citizens in high-profile incidents in recent years.

Former US Marine Paul Whelan was arrested by Russian authorities in 2018 for acting as a spy for the United States. At the time of his arrest, Whelan was visiting Moscow to attend a wedding, according to his brother, David Whelan.

Paul Whelan was convicted in 2020 and sentenced to 16 years of hard labor in a Russian camp in the remote province of Mordovia.

During the keynote address ahead of Monday’s UN Security Council meeting, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield spoke directly with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and called for the immediate release of Gershkovich and Whelan, who are both being held in Russia.

Thomas-Greenfield invited Elizabeth Whelan, sister of Paul Whelan, to attend a meeting of the UN Security Council.

“I want Minister Lavrov to look her in the eye and see her suffer,” Thomas-Greenfield said.

Elizabeth Whelan, Paul Whelan’s sister, stands as she is recognized by United States Representative to United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield during a Security Council meeting at United Nations Headquarters United on April 24, 2023 in New York.

Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

“I don’t know what my brother looks like anymore. The images you see on television and in the newspapers? This is Paul Whelan in the life he led before he was taken prisoner. No one has been allowed to take his picture since his trial almost three years ago,” Elizabeth Whelan told reporters at the United Nations.

She drew several similarities between her brother and Gershkovich, including the espionage charges against them and their subsequent detentions in Lefortovo prison.

“This Russian playbook is so lazy even Evan has the same investigator, a man who harassed and interrogated my brother until Paul’s mock trial in June 2020,” she added.

In December, President Joe Biden signed a prisoner swap that would free WNBA star Brittney Griner in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Bout, nicknamed the “dealer of death” because he was considered one of the world’s biggest illicit arms traffickers, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison in 2012.

Negotiations for Griner’s release originally included Whelan as well.

“I’m proud that today we have brought one more family together,” Biden said at the time, adding that he would continue to work to free Whelan. “We will continue to negotiate for Paul’s relief. I guarantee it.”

Griner, who played professional basketball in Russia during the WNBA offseason, was arrested in February 2022 at a Russian airport, accused of smuggling vape cartridges with cannabis oil. The two-time Olympic gold medalist was sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony before her release.

American basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, looks inside a defendants’ cage before a hearing in Khimki, near Moscow, in Russia, August 2, 2022.

Evgenia Novozhenina | Reuters

Last April, Russia agreed to release former US Marine Trevor Reed in a prisoner swap with the United States.

Reed was charged with assaulting a Russian officer and detained by authorities there in 2019. He was later sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison. Reed and his family have maintained his innocence, and the US government has described him as wrongfully imprisoned.

For Reed’s release, Biden agreed to free Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot serving a 20-year federal prison sentence for conspiracy to smuggle cocaine into the United States.

Former US Marine Trevor Reed, who was arrested in 2019 and charged with assaulting police officers, stands inside a cage of defendants during a hearing in Moscow, Russia, March 11 2020.

Tatyana Makeyeva | Reuters

At the time, Reed’s family thanked Biden and also said they would continue to advocate for Whelan.

Biden, who did not specifically mention the prisoner swap in a statement, said his administration “would not stop until Paul Whelan and others join Trevor in the loving arms of his family and friends.” his friends”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/27/us-imposes-sanctions-on-russia-iran-for-hostage-taking.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos