Does Oral Sex Cause Cancer? Throat cancer epidemic in UK and US, experts say

Oral sex is now driving an epidemic of throat cancer that is more common than cervical cancer in the US and UK, experts say.

New research claims that this has led to a significant increase in a specific type of throat cancer called oropharyngeal cancer that affects the tonsil area and the back of the throat.

Dr Hisham Mehanna of the University of Birmingham, UK, said it is mainly caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), which is also the leading cause of cervical cancer.

Dr. Mehanna said that people who have multiple oral sex partners are almost nine times more likely to develop cancer.

In The Conversation, Dr. Mehanna said:

This is due to a significant increase in a specific type of throat cancer called oropharyngeal cancer.

Medical experts have pointed out that HPV infection is the greatest risk factor for developing the disease.

Dr. Mehanna continued: HPV is sexually transmitted. The major risk factor for oropharyngeal cancer is the number of lifetime sexual partners, particularly oral sex.

People who have had six or more lifetime oral sex partners are 8.5 times more likely to develop oropharyngeal cancer than people who do not engage in oral sex.

In the UK, 80% of adults report having had oral sex at some point in their lives, said Dr Mehanna.

According to the NHS, around 8,300 people in the UK are diagnosed with throat cancer each year, which is about 1 in 50 cancers diagnosed.

More than 2 out of 3 cases of oral cancer occur in adults over the age of 55. Only 1 in 8 cases (12.5%) occur in people younger than 50 years.

Doctors say oral sex is the biggest risk factor for developing cancer, surpassing smoking, alcohol and unhealthy eating habits.

This can lead to HPV infection in the back of the throat or near the tonsils, explained Dr. Mehanna. In most cases, these infections go away on their own, but sometimes they persist and can cause cancer.

HPV is a common virus spread through vaginal, anal, and oral sex with someone who is already infected.

There is an HPV vaccine that is more than 80% effective and is available in most developed countries.

According to the most recent government data, the HPV vaccination rate for girls who have completed the 2-dose HPV schedule by year 9 in the UK is 67.3%. For boys, 62.4% received a double dose.

