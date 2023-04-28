US ‘middleman’ in billion-dollar child trafficking operation: whistleblower





The United States federal government has become the “middleman” in a multibillion-dollar human trafficking operation targeting unaccompanied minors on the southern border, a whistleblower told the Congressional Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Tara Lee Rodas volunteered to help with Operation Artemis, a Biden administration plan to control the humanitarian catastrophe on the US-Mexico border in 2021.

“I thought I was going to help place the kids into loving homes,” Rodas said. “Instead, I discovered that children are trafficked through a sophisticated network that begins with being recruited in the country of origin, smuggled across the US border, and ends when the ORR delivers a child to a sponsor.Some sponsors are criminals and traffickers and members of Transnational Criminal Organizations.

“Some sponsors see children as commodities and assets to be used to earn an income – that’s why we’re seeing an explosion in labor trafficking,” Rodas said.

Rodas’ testimony came during a hearing titled “The Biden Border Crisis: Exploitation of Unaccompanied Alien Children,” held by the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Integrity, Security, and Justice. immigration app.

Rodas was deployed to the Pomona Fairplex emergency admissions site in California, where she worked in a refugee resettlement health and human services office. His job was to reunite children, that is, unaccompanied minors, with their “sponsors” on the American side of the border.

The Pomona Fairplex where Rodas witnessed the US immigration system dealing with unaccompanied minors became an emergency shelter in 2021, housing up to 10,000 migrant children during that time. The shelter has since closed, but the rate of arrivals of unaccompanied minors at the southern border has not recovered to pre-crisis levels.

“Intentionally or not, it’s safe to say that the US government has become the middleman in a large-scale, multi-billion dollar child trafficking operation run by bad actors seeking to profit from the lives of children,” it said. she declared.

From her perspective, Rodas saw many children reunited with “sponsors” who she believed would continue to traffic those children. Godparents are supposed to be family members or someone who will take care of the children. But Rodas saw plenty of evidence to suggest the predators and traffickers were posing as sponsors to round up the human cargo.

Rodas saw children who only spoke a Mayan dialect reunited with godparents who spoke only Spanish. She saw individual apartment buildings that had housed up to 50 unaccompanied children. She has seen single sponsors collecting multiple children from different sites using multiple different addresses.

“I have seen many cases of children in debt bondage and the child knew he had to stay with the sponsor until the debt was paid,” she said.

Although Rodas’ testimony received low-key national media coverage, the New York Times published several detailed reports on the migrant child exploitation crisis.

In February, for example, the NYT published an article showing how migrants recently arrived in the United States were found working, in violation of child labor laws, in large American factories.

Read Rodas’ full testimonial below:

