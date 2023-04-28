UK car production rises in first quarter as March rises





UK car production rose 6.0% to 219,887 units in the first quarter of 2023 as supply shortages began to ease. March production increased 6.1% to 81,605 units, with export growth of 10.4% offsetting a -5.1% decline in the domestic market. Production of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles surged 75.0% in March.

The latest figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed UK car production rising 6.0 per cent to 219,887 units in the first three months of 2023. As shortages of semiconductors and other components began to ease around the world, factories produced 12,540 more units than in the first quarter of last year, nearly eight out of 10 cars made thanks to exports, which increased by 6.6%.

March ended the period with 81,605 units, up 6.1%. Exports drove growth, up 10.4% to 61,546 units, offsetting a -5.1% decline in UK car production with 20,059 units produced for the UK domestic market. The EU accounted for the largest share of exported cars (39,172 units) with 63.6%. While shipments increased by 4.9%, the next largest markets, the United States and China, declined by -4.1% and -8.3%, respectively.

Meanwhile, exports to Turkey, Japan, Australia and South Korea all increased, but only accounted for 11.9% of all cars going abroad in March. Canada, Mexico and Israel finished out the top 10 markets for UK car exports last month, with the market for Canada alone declining by 111 units.

British automakers continued to produce their newest hybrids, plug-in hybrids and battery electric vehicles, with total production of these models jumping 75.0% to 32,546 units in March. Four out of 10 vehicles produced this month used ultra-low or zero-emissions powertrain technology. This trend will continue as new products are launched with more than 20 electric car, van, bus, truck and taxi models expected to be produced in the UK by 2025.

SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said:

Optimism is being raised as UK car production rises for a second month in a row, but production is still well below pre-pandemic levels. If UK car manufacturing is to return to that level, it will need to match the best in global competitiveness to deliver any economic benefits. This means aggressively promoting the UK globally to lower the high cost of UK energy, reform corporate rates and secure essential investments in a zero-carbon automotive future.

The news comes ahead of the SMMT Regional Forum West Midlands at the British Motor Museum on Thursday 4 May. The event will feature speakers from world-renowned British car brands Aston Martin and Jaguar Land Rover, along with DHL Supply Chain, Invest Coventry, Warwickshire and Dennis Eagle to discuss their approach to this once-in-a-generation manufacturing transformation. .

