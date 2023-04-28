Survey: The UK is one of the least racist countries in the world.





New report shows widespread acceptance of immigrants and minorities.

Rob Ronnie

Crowds of onlookers during the 2019 London Notting Hill Carnival. Credit: Getty

A large new global study finds that the UK is one of the least racist countries in the world, with just 2% of Britons feeling uncomfortable living next door to people of a different race. Asking if you’re happy living next to someone of a different race is one traditional way researchers measure racism. Data also shows that the UK is one of the most receptive countries in the world. Additionally, the United States is one of the most tolerant countries for gays and immigrants.

An analysis by the Kings College London Policy Institute, part of the World Values ​​Survey (WVS), compared 24 countries to determine the global standard for trust and acceptance of the people who live with us. The proportion of Britons who are uncomfortable living next door to people of other ethnic backgrounds has fallen by 8 percentage points from 10% in 1981 to 2% today, with only Brazil and Sweden currently scoring lower (both 1%, by default). error range). Meanwhile, developed European countries such as Italy and Spain scored noticeably higher (12% and 13% respectively), and the continent’s least tolerant country was Greece, with nearly a quarter of respondents (24%). You don’t want neighbors from these other countries. Gyeongju.

Who wouldn’t you like to have as a neighbor? (%)

Source: The Policy Institute/World Values ​​Survey

Britain has also come from behind to overtake the rest of the Anglo-Peace when it comes to racial tolerance. Since 1981, while the United States has declined by 5 percentage points and Australia by 2 percentage points, tolerance in Canada has actually increased over the past 40 years to a current level of 4%.

Views on racial differences have also softened over the generations. In 1981, 13% of the pre-war generation and 7% of baby boomers said they would not want to live with a different race. The ratio for both groups is now 2%. In fact, no age group scores more than 2% on this question, and less than 1% of Generation Z, the youngest category measured, oppose racially diverse neighborhoods.

The overall acceptance of religious minorities is even more surprising. Only 1% of Britons would not want to live next door to someone of a different faith. Regardless of race or creed, the UK population can generally trust those around them, with 84% trusting their neighbors, ranking fourth in the WVS table behind Norway, Sweden and Egypt. Mexico (50%) was the only country surveyed that did not have a supportive majority. Confidence levels in the UK rose from 78% in 2005, while in the US they fell from 80% to 72% between 2006 and 2017.

Source: The Policy Institute/World Values ​​Survey

King’s study comes just two months after a United Nations Working Group asserted that Britain’s minority population was living in fear as a result of systemic racism, and a separate report that the UK had not come close to a racially just society. It came out in a week. This new report provides a dramatic counterpoint to suggesting that Britain is overall a more welcoming place than critics suggest.

