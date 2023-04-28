2 US Army helicopters crash in Alaska, killing 3 soldiers





JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Two U.S. Army helicopters collided and crashed Thursday in Alaska while returning from a training flight, killing three soldiers and injuring a fourth.

Two of the soldiers died at the scene of the crash near Healy, Alaska, and a third died on the way to a hospital in Fairbanks, the military said in a statement. He said a fourth soldier was being treated in a hospital for injuries.

The names of those killed have been withheld until next of kin can be notified, the military said.

Each AH-64 Apache helicopter was carrying two people at the time of the crash, US Army Alaska spokesman John Pennell said earlier Thursday.

The helicopters belonged to the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment at Fort Wainwright, based near Fairbanks.

This is an incredible loss for the families of these Soldiers, their fellow Soldiers and for the division, Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division, said in the Army statement. Our hearts and prayers go out to their families, friends and loved ones, and we put all the resources of the Army at their disposal to support them.

The military said the cause of the crash is under investigation and more details will be released as they become available.

The accident is the second accident involving military helicopters in Alaska this year.

In February, two soldiers were injured when an Apache helicopter rolled over after taking off from Talkeetna. The aircraft was one of four to fly to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage from Fort Wainwright.

In March, nine soldiers were killed when two US Army Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopters crashed during a routine night training exercise about 30 miles northeast of Fort Campbell in the Kentucky.

Healy is located about 10 miles (16.09 kilometers) north of Denali National Park and Preserve, or about 250 miles (402 kilometers) north of Anchorage.

Healy is a community of approximately 1,000 people located on the Parks Highway in Interior Alaska. It’s a popular place to spend the night while visiting the nearby park, home to Denali, the continent’s tallest mountain.

Healy is also famous for being the closest town to the old abandoned bus in the outback and popularized by the book Into the Wild and the movie of the same name. The bus was retired and taken to Fairbanks in 2020.

