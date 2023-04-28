Barclays boss says UK economy isn’t out of the woods after bank records profits | barclays





Barclays chief executive says he will be cautious in the coming months, even as the UK economy posted its best quarterly profit since 2011.

CS Venkatakrishnan said: That doesn’t mean they’re out of the woods.

I mean, inflation is coming down. Growth is modest and better than we thought. But it still hasn’t returned to what I think we need to see for a soft landing. So I think we need to be a little bit cautious because the cycle of rising interest rates isn’t complete.

The Bank of England has raised rates to 4.25% for the 11th month in a row and is expected to do so again on May 11th. The hike was part of an effort to contain skyrocketing prices after energy costs spiked in connection with Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine.

And while higher interest rates boost the bottom line of high-street banks like Barclays, uncertainty about long-term effects on consumer spending and deal closing is a concern for such lenders because it could charge customers more for loans and mortgages. .

Venkatakrishnan said widespread panic about the health of the banking sector, sparked by Silicon Valley Bank’s meltdown last month and rival UBS’ takeover of Credit Suisse, also added to the gloom. It is very specific to the institutions involved, but casts some shadows over the rest of the sector. It has calmed down a lot, but it hasn’t gone away completely.”

His comments came as Barclays reported first-quarter earnings of $2.6 billion, a 16% increase over expectations. This is the bank’s largest since the account standard changed in 2011. Funds set aside for potential defaults for US credit card customers increased to $524 million.

The bank still faces questions about how it scrutinized former CEO Jes Staley, who is being sued by her former employer, JP Morgan, for her relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Venkatakrishnan said the allegations were serious but that Barclays was not in a position to comment as he was not a party to the court case. Staleys attorneys have previously said the allegations are unfounded.

