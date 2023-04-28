Iranian navy seizes tanker near Oman heading for Houston





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran’s navy on Thursday seized a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker in the Gulf of Oman bound for the United States amid wider tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program, the latest such capture in a crucial waterway for the world’s energy supply.

The US Navy’s 5th Fleet, based in the Middle East, identified the vessel as Advantage Sweet. Satellite tracking data of the vessel from MarineTraffic.com showed it in the Gulf of Oman, just north of Oman’s capital, Muscat, on Thursday afternoon. He had just arrived from Kuwait and his destination was Houston.

The Advantage Sweet made a distress call at 1:15 p.m. while in international waters as Iran seized the ship, the Navy said.

“Iran’s actions are contrary to international law and disrupt regional security and stability,” the 5th Fleet said in a statement. Iran should immediately release the tanker.

The Navy initially said Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guards had seized the vessel, but a US Navy plane later confirmed that the Iranian Navy had captured the vessel, 5th Fleet spokesman the Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins told The Associated Press.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency said the seizure came after an unknown vessel collided with an Iranian ship last night in the Persian Gulf, killing and injuring several Iranian crew members. . He did not identify the other vessel involved in the alleged collision.

The Advantage Sweet was in the Persian Gulf on Wednesday, but its trajectory showed no unusual behavior as it passed through the Strait of Hormuz, where a fifth of all oil traded passes. Iran made allegations in other seizures which later fell apart when it became clear Tehran was trying to leverage the capture as a chip to negotiate with foreign nations.

Iran’s harassing activities in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman are commensurate with established behavior that has seen Iran target vessels over ongoing disputes,” the company said. Dryad Global maritime security.

The 5th Fleet said the Iranian seizure was at least the fifth commercial vessel seized by Tehran in the past two years.

Iran’s continued harassment of ships and interference in navigation rights in regional waters pose a threat to maritime security and the global economy, he added.

US Army General Erik Kurilla, the top US commander for the Middle East, said in a statement that the illegal seizure of the tanker was “”another in a continuing series of Iran’s violations of the rules-based international order”.

The ship’s manager, a Turkish company called Advantage Tankers, issued a statement acknowledging that the Advantage Sweet was being escorted by the Iranian Navy to a port based on an international dispute. All of the ship’s 24 crew members are Indian.

The safety and well-being of our valued crew members is our No. 1 priority, the company said. Similar experiences show that crew members of ships captured in such circumstances are not in danger.

The listed owner of the vessel appeared to be a Chinese company.

Manifest information from data firm Refinitiv showed that the Advantage Sweet was carrying Kuwaiti crude oil for US energy company Chevron Corp. of San Ramon, California. Chevron said it is aware of the situation.

We are in contact with the vessel’s operator in hopes of resolving this situation as soon as possible, Chevron spokeswoman Christine Dobbyn said in a statement.

Thursday’s seizure by Iran was the latest in a series of ship seizures and explosions to rock the region.

The incidents began after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers, which saw Tehran drastically limit its uranium enrichment in exchange for lifting economic sanctions.

Additionally, the US Navy has blamed Iran for a series of limpet mine attacks on ships that damaged tankers in 2019, as well as a deadly drone attack on an Israeli-linked tanker that damaged tankers. killed two European crew members in 2021.

Tehran denies carrying out the attacks, but a wider shadow war between Iran and the West has been unfolding in the region’s turbulent waters. Iranian tanker seizures have been one of them since 2019. The last major seizure occurred when Iran seized two Greek tankers in May and held them until November.

In the broader Middle East, Iran-backed militias in Syria have carried out attacks on US forces, including one that killed a contractor in March. The United States responded with airstrikes.

Meanwhile, talks over the tattered nuclear deal with Iran have stalled for a year. Since the failed deals, Iran has been using advanced centrifuges and has a rapidly growing stockpile of enriched uranium. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency has warned that Iran has sufficiently enriched up to 60% purity at a short technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90%. That would be enough for Iran to build several nuclear weapons if it so chooses.

Associated Press writer Robert Badendieck in Istanbul contributed to this report.

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

