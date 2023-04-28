US to open migration centers in Latin America and speed up deportations | Migration





The United States will open immigration processing centers in Colombia and Guatemala and expedite deportations of those seeking to enter the country illegally, as authorities prepare for an increase in border crossings after the expiration of a controversial COVID-era rule.

Speaking on Thursday, US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the planned measures, which they said were aimed at discouraging people from traveling to the US border after the scheduled expiry. of title 42 on May 11.

The controversial COVID-19 health policy, put in place in March 2020, had allowed US authorities to deport people who crossed the border irregularly without offering them the possibility of seeking asylum. Human rights observers have accused the move of violating international law.

Immigration rights groups have both applauded and condemned parts of the latest measures, with some comparing their restrictions to those imposed under former US President Donald Trump.

For his part, Sunil Varghese, policy director of the International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP), said the expansion of entry pathways for asylum seekers into the United States is long overdue.

But we can’t ignore that the Biden administration is offering a Faustian bargain by simultaneously seeking to implement a Trump-era asylum ban at the US-Mexico border, closing the door on countless others in the need, Varghese said in a statement.

Speaking on Thursday, Mayorkas said accelerated deportation will begin on May 12 for those who cross the border without first taking the legal route of entry.

These deportations would also apply to families crossing the border, he said. Those deported would also be barred from re-entering the country for five years, unlike Title 42, which did not prevent asylum seekers from attempting to re-enter.

Those who arrive at our border and have no legal basis to stay will have made the journey, often having suffered horrific trauma and paying their life savings to smugglers, only to be promptly deported, he said. They will be deleted most often within a few days.

Meanwhile, the United States will deploy special asylum officers to new refugee centers in Guatemala and Colombia. Mayorkas said these officers will interview applicants for the US refugee admissions program and ensure more people are processed quickly.

Individuals may also be selected at the centers to pursue additional pathways to the United States or to other countries where they may be eligible, including Canada or Spain. Mayorkas added that the United States was in talks with other countries to expand the program.

The centers are being launched with the US State Department and will be operated by international organizations, the officials said.

In response to a question on Thursday, Blinken denied that the centers amounted to the United States outsourcing its border control.

This is about doing the following: taking advantage of the fact that international partners have physical locations in a number of countries where they do very, very important work and being able to bring in some of our own agents and experts at these centers so people can come and see them and determine if they are eligible for one of the different legal pathways to come to this country, Blinken said.

Officials also announced the expansion of programs that allow certain U.S. residents and citizens to more quickly apply for the relocation of their family members to the United States.

The changes come on the heels of a new policy, announced by the administration of US President Joe Biden in January, which allows up to 30,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans to enter the United States each month if they meet certain prior approvals.

Rights groups, however, condemned part of the plan that allowed authorities to turn away people from those countries seeking asylum via irregular entry.

They also criticized legal entry requirements as being too onerous for many refugees: applicants are required, for example, to show they have a sponsor in the United States who can support them financially.

Mayorkas also said Thursday the administration has no plans to resume the controversial practice of detaining families crossing the border, which Biden ended upon taking office amid vows to take a more humane approach to the migration.

Mayorkas said the administration would continue to use the full range of our alternatives to detention programs, which included monitoring families via anklets and other forms of supervision.

Republicans have consistently targeted increased border crossings after Biden takes office in 2021. On Thursday, Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives were expected to introduce their own version of a border security package they plan to bring to the chamber in May.

The issue is expected to loom large in the 2024 presidential election, with Biden announcing earlier this week that he would run for a second term.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/features/2023/4/27/us-to-open-latin-america-migration-centres-expedite-deportations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos