UK investment in clean energy transition falls 10%, buckling global trend | green politics





In the past year, investment in the UK’s clean energy and low-carbon economy has declined sharply, even as rivals are stepping up their firepower in the global green race, data show.

UK investment in the energy transition fell by 10% between 2021 and 2022, from $31 billion to $28 billion, while similar investment in the US increased by around 24% to $141 billion, and in Germany by 17% to $55 billion. .

Across the EU, investment in the energy transition away from fossil fuels rose by $26 billion last year to $180 billion in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The figures, which include public and private sector investment, come from a study by the House of Commons Library commissioned by the Liberal Democrats and appear to show that the UK is falling behind at a critical time. The US plans to scale up its $369 billion low-carbon efforts through the Inflation Reduction Act, and the EU is pursuing green growth as well.

Renewable energy development in the UK has been a mixed picture in recent years. Offshore wind has grown significantly, but there has been hesitation about solar power plants since a 2015 planning law change has made onshore wind farm construction nearly impossible in the UK. The government also refused to mandate solar panels on the roofs of new buildings.

Last month, the government announced various measures to revitalize the low-carbon economy. But the announcement was overshadowed by ministers first attaching a green day to the measure and then refusing to rename it Energy Security Day. There was no new funding for the plan, and a 20-year, $20 billion pivotal investment in carbon capture and storage technology in the North Sea has been called into question by scientists.

Chart comparing UK renewable energy investment to US, Europe, EU and Germany

Wera Hobhouse, the Liberal Democrats’ energy and climate spokesperson and Bath MP, accused the government of failing to focus on the economic opportunity to go green and to protect energy supplies and the climate.

She said: The government’s claim to be a world leader in the energy transition is in tatters. This data reveals that they ignore our overarching net zero goal and fail to protect us from the next energy crisis.

She added: While other countries are spurring massive investments in key industries of the future, our government is content to sit back and watch them lead the way. The result is a lack of energy security, higher energy bills and continued failure to meet climate goals.

This data covers all investments in energy transition, including renewable energy, electric vehicles, electric heat such as heat pumps, hydrogen, energy storage, and carbon capture and storage. Previous data collected by the House of Commons library through 2020 shows a significant decline in renewable energy investment in the UK, although it is not directly comparable to data prior to 2020 due to the focus on renewables.

The study found that from 2016, when investments reached $24 billion, renewable energy investments fell sharply to $7.6 billion in 2017. UK spending on renewable energy recovered slightly in 2018 to $8.8 billion, but plunged again in 2019 to $5.3 billion.

Skip past newsletter promotions

The most important story of the planet. Get all the week’s environmental news: the good, the bad, the essential.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After promoting the newsletter

Hobhouse has called for a £150 billion public investment program focused on meeting the UK’s legally binding target of reaching zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and including key green technologies of the future.

She said: It is clearer than ever that we must catalyze major new investments. Instead, the government is repackaging old announcements to appear to be taking action.

A spokesperson for the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero said: Home to the world’s 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th largest offshore wind farms in operation with $198 billion in investments in the low-carbon sector since 2010, our record is self-evident.

“This is 50 per cent higher than the US as a percentage of GDP,” the spokesperson said. Moreover, many renewable technologies have come down in price in recent years.

The government continues to support clean energy, including supporting a nuclear project at Sizewell C for the first time in 30 years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/apr/27/uk-investment-in-clean-energy-transition-falls-10-bucking-global-trend The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos