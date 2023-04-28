US issues new sanctions on Russia and Iran for holding Americans hostage





US imposes new sanctions on groups in Russia and Iran accused of taking Americans hostage as it works to prevent further kidnappings and potentially secure the release of currently detained citizens .

The move comes amid several high-profile cases of Americans wrongfully detained. Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, and Paul Whelan, a former Marine, are being held in Russia on espionage charges they vehemently deny.

US citizens Siamak Namazi, Emad Shargi and Morad Tahbaz are all being held in Iran’s notorious Evin prison, where cases of torture have been reported.

Sanctions ordered Thursday would punish organizations the United States accuses of being responsible for the wrongful hostage or detention of Americans. In Iran, four people are also subject to new sanctions.

The groups are Russia’s Federal Security Service and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Intelligence Organization.

Officials said the moves should serve as a warning to those considering taking Americans hostage.

We’re also showing that you can’t engage in this kind of horrible behavior using human beings as pawns, as bargaining chips, without paying the consequences and these are some of the consequences, said a senior responsible for administration.

But questions remain about the real impact of these sanctions because many of the entities hit on Thursday have already been sanctioned under different authorities by the United States.

On Thursday, Neda Sharghi, Emad Shargi’s sister, praised the White House for acting but urged President Joe Biden to bring home those wrongfully detained.

Deterrent actions like this are an important tool in our nation’s efforts to prevent countries from engaging in detentions with impunity, she said. But they have a deterrent effect on future behavior and no deterrent will solve the current detention of Americans in progress.

She also urged Biden to meet with the families of the three men detained in Iran, a request the families have been making for months.

As positive as this action is, it does not absolve the president of refusing to meet with the families of the three Americans held collectively in Iran for a total of 18 years. We continue to implore the White House to let us meet with our president, Neda Sharghi said.

Wednesday’s sanctions are the first steps taken in conjunction with an executive order signed by Biden nine months ago.

The executive order seeks to punish organizations or criminals responsible for holding Americans captive.

It draws heavily on an existing law, the Robert Levinson Hostage Recovery and Hostage-Taking Accountability Act, which sets out the criteria for wrongfully detaining, expands the tools to help release these American detainees and hostages, authorizes penalties, and targets to foster increased collaboration with families. This law was named in honor of Robert Levinson, an American detained in Iran for decades and who is believed to have died there.

Following Wednesday’s sanctions, the Levinsons family said in a statement that he had spent his life working for justice.

As Americans continue to be targeted around the world, we hope today’s action serves as a warning that those who seek to deprive innocent American citizens of their liberty, just as it was, to use them as political pawns, will be held accountable for their heinous behavior. , he said.

The executive order mandated better flow of information to families of Americans held hostage or detained overseas, and the measure was signed amid criticism from family members of some hostages, who said the administration was not aggressive enough to obtain the release of their loved ones.

Since then, the administration has secured the release of numerous Americans detained abroad, including American basketball player Brittney Griner from Russia and seven imprisoned Americans from Venezuela.

But several high-profile cases remain unsolved. Officials said the sanctions imposed on Thursday were only part of the overall strategy to prevent Americans from being held hostage and to remove those currently being held.

Sanctions are a way to hold bad actors accountable for their role in perpetrating appalling activities around the world, the official said, noting that assets would be frozen and cut off from the global financial system.

Officials said they consulted with the entire US government before deciding on sanctions. They said they were confident the measures would not hamper current efforts to secure the Americans’ release.

From time to time, diplomacy demands that certain consequences be introduced, negative consequences be introduced, towards bad actors, especially in this area of ​​detention, wrongfully detaining, taking Americans hostage, a said a second senior administration official.

In taking these steps, the U.S. government must be careful not to erect more barriers to the release of Americans who remain wrongfully detained. Officials said it was possible the sanctions would be lifted if Americans detained in Russia or Iran were released.

I don’t think we’re ruling things out if they could tell the difference between Americans in detention, where they should never have been, and at home with their families, the second official said.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

