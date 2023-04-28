How will we know if the US economy is in recession?





WASHINGTON (AP) Governments reported Thursday that the economy grew at an annual rate of 1.1% last quarter, signaling that one of the most anticipated recessions in recent U.S. history is not arrived yet. Many economists, however, still expect a recession to hit as early as the current April-June quarter or shortly thereafter.

The expansion of the economy in the first three months of the year was mainly driven by healthy consumer spending, but buyers became more cautious towards the end of the quarter. Businesses also reduced capital expenditures, a trend that has continued.

The list of obstacles facing the economy continues to grow. The Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark interest rate nine times in the past year to its highest level in 17 years, raising the cost of borrowing for consumers and businesses. Inflation declined slowly but steadily in response. Yet price increases are still high.

And last month, the collapse of two major banks brought with it a whole new threat: a decline in lending by the financial system that could further weaken growth. A report on business conditions from the Fed this month found that banks were tightening credit to preserve capital, making it harder for businesses to borrow and grow. Fed economists predict a mild recession later this year.

Still, there are reasons to expect that a recession, if it occurs, will prove relatively mild. Many employers, having struggled to hire after huge layoffs during the pandemic, may decide to retain most of their workforce even in a declining economy.

Six months of economic decline is a long-standing informal definition of a recession. Yet nothing is straightforward in a post-pandemic economy where growth was negative in the first half of last year but the labor market remained robust, with ultra-low unemployment and healthy hiring levels.

The direction of the economy has baffled Fed policymakers and many private economists since growth came to a screeching halt in March 2020, when COVID-19 hit and 22 million Americans were suddenly laid off. .

Fed officials have made it clear that they are prepared to tip the economy into a recession if necessary to defeat high inflation, and most economists believe them.

So how likely is a recession? Here are some questions and answers:

____

WHY ARE MANY ECONOMISTS EXPECTING A RECESSION?

They expect the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes and high inflation to overwhelm consumers and businesses, forcing them to dramatically slow spending and investment. Companies will also likely have to cut jobs, which will lead to further spending cuts.

So far, consumers have shown resilience in the face of rising rates and rising prices. Still, there are signs that their sturdiness is beginning to crack.

Retail sales have fallen for two consecutive months. The Fed’s so-called Beige Book, a collection of anecdotal reports from businesses across the country, shows retailers are increasingly seeing consumers resist higher prices.

Credit card debt is also rising, proof that Americans need to borrow more to maintain spending levels, a trend that is unlikely to be sustainable.

___

WHAT WILL BE SIGNS THAT A RECESSION MAY HAVE BEGUN?

The clearest signal would be a steady increase in job losses and rising unemployment. Claudia Sahm, an economist and former Fed staffer, noted that since World War II, an increase in the unemployment rate of half a percentage point over several months has always signaled the start of a recession.

Many economists monitor the number of people filing for jobless benefits each week, a gauge that indicates whether layoffs are getting worse. Weekly claims for jobless aid rose as a range of companies, from Facebook parent company Meta to industrial conglomerate 3M to ride-sharing company Lyft, announced layoffs.

Still, employers added 236,000 solid jobs in March and the unemployment rate slipped to 3.5%, near a half-century low, from 3.6%.

___

OTHER SIGNALS TO WATCH?

Economists watch changes in interest payments, or yields, on different bonds for a signal of recession known as an inverted yield curve. This occurs when the yield on the 10-year Treasury falls below the yield on a short-term Treasury, such as the three-month Treasury bill. It’s unusual. Normally, longer-term bonds offer investors a higher return in exchange for tying up their money for a longer period.

Inverted yield curves usually mean investors are anticipating a recession that will force the Fed to cut rates. Inverted curves often predate recessions. Yet, it can take 18-24 months for a downturn to occur after the yield curve inverts.

Since last July, the yield on the two-year Treasury note has exceeded the 10-year yield, suggesting that markets are expecting a recession to come. And the three-month yield has also risen well above the 10-year yield, a reversal that has an even better track record for predicting recessions.

___

WHO DECIDES WHEN A RECESSION HAS STARTED?

Recessions are officially declared by the dark-sounding National Bureau of Economic Research, a group of economists whose Business Cycle Dating Committee defines a recession as a significant decline in economic activity that spans across economy and lasts more than a few months.

The committee reviews hiring trends. It also assesses many other data points, including indicators of income, employment, inflation-adjusted spending, retail sales, and industrial production. He assigns significant weight to an inflation-adjusted measure of income that excludes government support payments like Social Security.

Yet the NBER typically doesn’t declare a recession until well after it begins, sometimes up to a year.

___

DOES HIGH INFLATION GENERALLY LEAD TO A RECESSION?

Not always. Inflation reached 4.7% in 2006, its highest level in 15 years without causing a slowdown. (The 2008-2009 recession that followed was caused by the bursting of the housing bubble).

But when inflation gets as high as last year, hitting a 40-year high of 9.1% in June, a recession becomes more and more likely.

This is for two reasons: first, the Fed will raise borrowing costs sharply when inflation gets this high. Higher rates then weigh on the economy as consumers become less able to afford homes, cars and other major purchases.

High inflation also distorts the economy itself. Consumer spending, adjusted for inflation, is weakening. And businesses are becoming uncertain about the economic outlook. Many of them give up on their expansion plans and stop hiring. This can lead to increased unemployment as some people choose to quit their jobs and are not replaced.

