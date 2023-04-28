Anti-China fervor could hit US solar industry and climate goals





As lawmakers strive to isolate China by pressuring American companies to abandon suppliers there, the fervor to undermine a rival threatens to undermine the green energy transition at home.

Solar companies have become the latest cleantech sector to find themselves in the crosshairs as Democrats, in particular, worry that taking anything but a hard line against China will cost them voter support. Momentum in Congress is building to reimpose steep trade tariffs that were suspended by President Biden last summer, a White House effort to give industry time to move supply chains ashore .

The outcome of this ongoing political drama could have major consequences not only for solar energy companies, but also for homeowners wishing to add solar panels to their roofs, motorists wishing to charge their electric vehicles with cleanliness and utilities trying to reduce their carbon footprint.

It also reflects the challenge of moving quickly to clean energy while creating jobs at home, a pillar of the Biden agenda. If a current or future Congress were to abruptly cut off access to Chinese factories and mines, the United States would lose access to crucial materials for solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicle batteries that power the energy transition. American.

Climate goals and green technologies are becoming collateral damage, said Jim Kapsis, a former Treasury Department adviser and founder of the Ad Hoc Group, which advises climate tech start-ups. We have not understood what we are ready to acquire from China and what we absolutely need to ensure. Politically, this answer has not yet been found. Until that happens, it’s going to be a bumpy ride.

Just weeks ago, solar tariff legislation now heading for a vote in the House on Friday was largely defeated as a GOP messaging bill, a move lawmakers could pass knowing that Biden would veto it. While Biden still plans to block it, growing Democratic support for him is worrying cleantech leaders, who are now bracing for similar bills to follow.

Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. (D-Pa.), who represents a battleground state where Biden won by 80,555 votes in 2020, is one of the Democrats now inclined to back the solar levy revival.

I think China needs to be held accountable, Casey said in an interview. I’m worried otherwise I wouldn’t have that kind of responsibility.

But if tariffs were reimposed, US solar industry executives say the impacts on jobs and climate goals would be devastating.

I would have to lay off thousands of people, said George Hershman, chief executive of SOLV Energy, a San Diego-based contractor of large solar projects across the country. When you’re talking about projects that cost between $300 million and $400 million, you can’t stop and start them easily. …I don’t know why anyone would support that.

A looming budget crisis has somewhat overshadowed the solar pricing debate. House Republicans on Wednesday passed legislation to raise the debt ceiling that, among other things, would repeal tax credits for solar and other forms of clean energy.

But while Democratic lawmakers are aligned with Biden in opposing this GOP game, they are divided on Beijing and its control of key markets and materials. Voters’ suspicion of China has reached historic highs, with a Gallup poll earlier this year showing just 15% of Americans have a favorable view of the country, the lowest level since Gallup began polling. question the question in 1979. That’s in stark contrast to five years ago, when a majority of Americans viewed China favorably.

Analysts say Russia’s invasion of Ukraine plays a big role. This has forced politicians and their constituents to reassess the danger of depending so heavily on a geopolitical rival for energy security. After Russia’s aggression cut Europe off from its crucial natural gas and oil supplies, American political leaders began to view China’s saber against Taiwan in a more sober light. A conflict in the Pacific could prevent the West from accessing key materials for its energy transition.

The remedy was the big investment in domestic green energy manufacturing built into the Cut Inflation Act of 2022, which Biden signed last summer. But developing entire industries takes years, and the deployment of green technologies in the United States is still heavily dependent on trade relations with China.

China continues to dominate the supply chains for solar, wind and battery technologies. Figures provided by research firm BloombergNEF show that Chinese companies manufacture more than 80% of some crucial components sold around the world. They currently manufacture over 95% of the wafers and ingots needed to assemble photovoltaic solar panels.

A sudden penalization of U.S. solar companies for buying those supplies, said Ethan Zindler, head of the Americas at BNEF, would be quite disruptive. If nothing else, the mere slap in the face of a policy change about a year after there have already been changes to this, I think, would create a fair amount of confusion in the market.

The move before Congress would reverse Bidens’ two-year pause on tariffs, which apply to solar cells and panels made by Chinese companies but sold in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. The White House announced the pause last summer in an effort to reassure the domestic solar industry, which had been crippled by a Commerce Department investigation into allegations of tariff dodging by Chinese cell and panel makers.

But in December, the Commerce Department released a preliminary finding that Chinese manufacturers were in fact dodging tariffs. In response, a bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a resolution to overturn Bidens’ hiatus, saying China must be punished for circumventing US trade law.

The resolution that could pass the Senate as soon as next week has put some Democrats in an awkward position. Uncertain on Tuesday, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), whose state will soon be home to the largest solar power plant complex outside China, said Wednesday he would vote to restore the tariffs.

The Chinese government will do anything to undermine American manufacturing and would want nothing more than to kill the American solar manufacturing industry before it takes off, Brown said in a statement.

Rep. Richard E. Neal (Mass.), the top Democrat on the House Ways and Means Committee, declined to say how he would vote before discussing the resolution with the conference on Wednesday, adding that he was trying to find a consensus in our caucus.

But Sen. Joe Manchin III (DW.Va.), who chairs the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said he’s had enough of the United States’ reliance on China for its energetic transition. I cannot understand why the administration and Congress would consider extending this dependency any longer and I am proud to join this ARC in overturning the rule, he said in a statement.

The measure was introduced using the Congressional Review Act, which allows lawmakers to override administration decisions by a simple majority vote within 60 legislative days. Many lobbyists and analysts expect the measure to garner the 60 votes needed for most other legislation to pass the Senate, a feat that would require at least 11 Democrats to back it.

Biden vowed on Monday to veto the measure if it reached his office, with the White House saying in a statement that it would create deep uncertainty for jobs and investment in the solar supply chain. But the solar industry and its allies fear proponents will reintroduce the proposal as an amendment to unavoidable legislation.

I’m worried that if you give them 60 [votes] in the Senate, Republicans will keep coming back for more bites at the apple, said a House Democratic aide who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to comment publicly. They will find every possible way to get us to take firm votes on this.

The Department’s investigation carries the threat of retroactive tariffs. That means if the two-year break is lifted, US solar developers could be forced to pay a total of $1 billion in retroactive fees, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. The resulting uncertainty in the industry would eliminate 30,000 well-paying jobs and $4.2 billion in domestic investment, the group estimated, while 4 gigawatts of solar projects would be canceled, increasing carbon emissions that are warming the planet of 42 million metric tons.

It would create such uncertainty, said John Smirnow, senior vice president of supply chain and sustainability and general counsel for SEIA. And it is really the uncertainty that hammers the markets.

While it is generally accepted that such moves would be disruptive, some analysts point out that they come at a time when the United States is also making unprecedented investments in the manufacture of components for climate technology domestically.

Were about to see a flurry of major new investment announcements, said James Lucier, managing director at research firm Capital Alpha Partners. It is important not to focus too much on this measure in Congress which will almost certainly be vetoed and ignore the positive history of the Inflation Reduction Act.

But Lucier also warned that even a small hiccup in green energy deployment can have major implications for US climate goals.

If we consider solar energy to be essential to achieving the administration’s goal of 100% carbon-free energy by 2035, this industry cannot afford to lose a year, he said. . The sense of urgency comes from solar installers and developers who currently have no practical alternative to Chinese suppliers.

