Ron DeSantis Meets UK Minister on Tour to Strengthen Foreign Policy Credentials | Ron DeSantis





Ron DeSantis will spend Friday in the UK on the final leg of his world tour to bolster his foreign policy credentials before he is expected to run for the Republican nomination.

Officially, DeSantis will meet with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Economics Secretary Kemi Badenoch, who will serve as governor of the nation’s third most populous state, Florida.

Nigel Farages’ new right-wing Reform Britain party is also trying to secure a meeting with DeSantis, Politico reported Thursday.

Despite being received by Japanese and South Korean prime ministers earlier in the tour, he will not meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. say.

There are also logistical challenges, with the Scottish Sunac making a pre-planned trip to the Conservative Party conference being held there.

DeSantis’ visit isn’t entirely an excuse. The UK is regularly ranked as Florida’s top business partner, and the state is home to over 600 UK businesses employing over 50,000 Floridans. However, the timing of DeSantiss tour, which included Japan, Korea and Israel, was determined by brewing primaries with Donald Trump. As he pointed out on his trip to Japan, the numbers may change when he officially declares his bid, but that’s a race he’s trailing badly.

The fact that he has not officially entered the race has not deterred attacks from the Trump camp, which see him as the only serious challenger. Trump boasts personal connections with some world leaders, suggesting it gives him unique abilities to resolve great conflicts around the world, but DeSantis’ previous overseas experience is limited to his assignment as legal counsel to a Navy Seal team in Iraq. Some limited travel as governor of Florida. The trip and accompanying video of shaking hands with foreign officials will provide a rebuttal to claims that he is too immature in the ways of the world to be president.

It’s ironic that people like him who insist America should focus more on themselves see it as indispensable to travel the world and present themselves at dog and pony shows. Elisabeth Braw, a senior research fellow at American Enterprise, said the lab.

President Trump is scheduled to travel to England next week to visit his golf course in Scotland.

This tour is a rite of passage for presidential candidates. Even in 2008, Barack Obama, who had little diplomatic experience, visited Afghanistan, Iraq, Jordan, Israel, Germany, France and England. On the last three stops, Obama met Angela Merkel, Nicolas Sarkozy and Gordon Brown. Unlike DeSantis, however, he had already secured his nomination at that point.

The inclusion of Tokyo and Seoul on the DeSantiss tour reflects how the center of American foreign policy has shifted.

Emma Ashford, a senior fellow at the Stimson Center think tank, thinks this means more and more focus in US foreign policy in general, but also in the public consciousness, she said of the Indo-Pacific and rivalry with China. I think the fact that he decided to go there indicates the direction foreign policy is heading.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Join The Guardian Headlines US

For US readers, we offer a regional edition of our daily emails, delivering the most important headlines each morning.

“,”newsletterId”:”today-us”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you The Guardian Headlines US every day”}” clientOnly>Privacy Notice: The newsletter contains information about charities, online advertising and sponsored content. may be included. party outside. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After promoting the newsletter

Israel has long been a must-have for traveling U.S. presidential candidates, but now Republicans, who generally keep pace with Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-right government, are more true than Democrats. It was called the New Iowa for Republican candidates with a primary for Jewish and Evangelical voting.

Speaking Thursday at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, DeSantis reiterated the story of how he used water from the Sea of ​​Galilee to baptize his children. He spoke of the Judeo-Christian values ​​that bind the two nations together. The only mention of World Palestine was about terrorism.

DeSantis rejected the Biden administration’s criticism of Netanyahu’s efforts to curb the independence of the judiciary.

The difference in policy from the Republican frontrunner is with regards to Ukraine. DeSantis’ support for a ceasefire and reduced US involvement has drawn backlash from the hawkish wing of the Republican Party, and Cleverly can be expected to reflect those concerns. DeSantis has tried to hedge his stance, potentially opening a space between his stance and Trump’s pro-Moscow leanings.

DeSantis’ world tour came at an awkward time as support among congressional Republicans slid toward Trump in his absence, but the fact that he felt compelled to leave the country suggests that foreign policy maxims aren’t important to the US president. Elections are not always right.

Foreign policy differences can be important in the teaming phase of a campaign, said Daniel Drezner, a professor of international politics at Tufts University. This looks like a box-checking exercise, and is actually a terribly time-consuming exercise from DeSantis’s point of view. Because the last thing you want to do when your campaign is faltering is go abroad.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/apr/27/ron-desantis-to-stop-off-in-uk-on-friday-on-tour-to-boost-foreign-policy-credentials The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos