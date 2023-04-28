Russian ‘inspector’ satellite chases secret US military satellite





A mysterious Russian satellite and a secret US military satellite appear to be engaged in a cat-and-mouse chase through space.

The Russian spacecraft, called Kosmos-2558, was launched into the same orbital plane as the American satellite, called USA-326, in August 2022 and has passed the American spacecraft regularly since.

Kosmos-2558’s behavior and the lack of a formal explanation from Russia led space observers to believe the probe was tracking USA-326. This is at least the third satellite launched by Russia that appears to be a spacecraft “inspector” aimed at gathering data at close quarters on another satellite.

The image below shows just how much a survey satellite can capture when photographing its target. A Maxar satellite, which typically photographs Earth, took this photo as it flew over an abandoned piece of a Japanese rocket in orbit:

An interstage ring and payload adapter from a Japanese H-IIA rocket, photographed in Earth orbit by a Maxar satellite, shows the amount of detail one satellite could pick up by photographing another. Satellite Image 2023 Maxar Technologies

“It’s just amazing,” Jonathan McDowell, a Harvard astrophysicist, told Insider of Maxar’s image. “And that’s for a satellite that’s not designed to look at other satellites. It was designed to look at Earth.”

If Kosmos-2558 is the inspector it seems, designed specifically to track down and probably gather data on USA-326, then it probably gets even better pictures.

Spaceships have spied on each other for decades. All you have to do is launch your satellite into a higher orbit than the satellites you want to observe. But Russia appears to be trying a new method to track particular targets, and it’s unclear why.

“It’s really irresponsible behavior,” Gen. James H. Dickinson, commander of US Space Command, told NBC News after Russia launched Kosmos-2558. “We see it’s in a similar orbit to one of our high-value assets for the US government.”

The Pentagon said USA-326 is intended to support the “aerial reconnaissance” of a spy satellite program to gather intelligence by observing Earth.

Dickinson added that the United States would continue to track the Russian spacecraft.

How one satellite can track another The moon sets below Earth’s horizon, seen from the orbiting International Space Station. Nasa

The two satellites orbit the Earth in the same plane, but at different speeds, allowing Kosmos-2558 to pass regularly under its American target.

“If you imagine two athletes running around a track on slightly different lanes of the track, and one is faster than the other, once in a while one goes around the other and passes nearby,” McDowell explained.

Each turn could be an opportunity to take a photo.

According to McDowell’s observations, Kosmos-2558 made four close passes to USA-326 in March. The Russian satellite typically passes within 50 kilometers (31 miles) of its US target, not close enough to risk a collision, but close enough to likely get detailed images.

“I see him as curious rather than aggressive,” McDowell said.

Russia appears to be experimenting with new space tracking technology

Russia has already done this.

An illustration of a satellite crashing above Earth. ESA/ID&Sense/ONiRiXEL, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

Another Kosmos satellite displayed “tracking” behavior after its 2014 launch, but it was tracking its own rocket stage, not an opposing spacecraft, according to information from Anatoly Zak, a journalist who covers the Russian space program and runs RussianSpaceWeb.com.

Then, in 2020, a US Space Force general reported that two mysterious Russian satellites were tracking an American spy satellite.

“It seems like a program that they’re experimenting with with this technology,” McDowell said.

The American satellite just pushed itself a little higher

In the latest development of this orbital hide-and-seek game, the US satellite jumped into a higher orbit, rising further just before Kosmos-2558 passed nearby again on April 7, according to the satellite tracker. amateur Nico Janssen. .

The Russian satellite was expected to pass its US military target at a distance of about 31 kilometers on April 7, Janssen calculated. Instead, the closest he could get was 45 kilometers.

It could have been a US-led maneuver to evade the close approach of the Russian satellite, Zak reported. But it is not clear that the American satellite was leaking.

“It would have been unnecessary, because the Kosmos satellite can also raise its altitude again, if it wants to,” Janssen told Insider in an email.

McDowell agrees.

“It is *possible* that this is an evasive burn but not *probable* in my current opinion,” he said in a follow-up email.

Instead, Janssen believes the US satellite was just performing a routine boost to compensate for the altitude it lost recently due to solar activity. Solar flares sent charged particles above Earth, which can push satellites into lower orbits.

Between the sun and orbital spies, “satellites are very vulnerable,” Janssen said.

