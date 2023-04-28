I was really shocked. UK home buyer explains mortgage fight | mortgage





Violet*, an Oxfordshire advertising manager in her mid-40s, confidently inquired about mortgage options to purchase a new property last August.

We found a property we liked and had a meeting with Barclays, where we currently have a mortgage. After discussing mortgage porting options [keeping an existing mortgage deal but buying a new property]And an extra loan to buy a new house, the bank basically checked everything and would even lend us far more than we needed, she said.

However, Kwasi Kwartenng’s mini-budget came in the following week, sparking a domestic financial crisis and increasing mortgage costs for millions.

Because of that, the chain collapsed and I lost the property I wanted to buy. We found a new home for the new year for $100,000 less than we previously wanted. Hooray, we thought!, said Violet.

Despite a much lower mortgage request on a cheaper property, all family’s other deposits and withdrawals remained the same, but the bank reduced the amount it was prepared to loan out to $250,000.

When pressed, Barclays explained that the bank’s economics algorithm had changed. They said they’ve nearly doubled the amount needed for the average cost of living per person because of basically everything that’s going on in the economy.

The Baldwins weren’t the moment they confirmed that they had only two dependents! A large portion of our monthly income was ring fencing to cover living expenses such as food, utilities and gasoline.

The couple now hopes to secure a 78% mortgage through another provider. But with interest rates and economic calculations constantly changing, stress continues. It all becomes a bit of a nightmare.

Violet is one of many prospective homebuyers who have had unexpected difficulties getting their residential mortgage approved.

Last August, the Bank of England (BoE) repealed a key mortgage affordability test that would force borrowers to raise interest rates by 3 percentage points, sparking hopes of thousands of potential homebuyers making it easier to climb the property ladder.

But in the nine months that followed, more and more people struggled to get the mortgages they needed. UK mortgage approvals in January were the lowest since January 2009.

Mortgage lenders are expected to reduce home loan supply in the second quarter of 2023, despite markets stabilizing slightly due to the Liz Truss-Kwarteng mini-budget and approvals rising for the first time in six months in February . Britain’s latest latest credit health survey has come out.

Experts predict that even high-income middle-class homebuyers could struggle to get a mortgage in the coming months.

UK housing market analyst Anthony Codling says lenders are tightening their credit standards, which will make it more difficult to secure a mortgage.

As demand exceeds supply, lenders can screen those they think are the best applicants.

Many of the people who came forward to share their experiences were in high-paying professional jobs, had excellent credit histories, and hadn’t tried to expand themselves financially, but their mortgage applications were denied because of the more stringent affordability tests they couldn’t pass.

They said lenders had dramatically reduced their ability to lend because of the high costs associated with raising children, refused to calculate income that might not be guaranteed in the future, such as contract work or flexible work, and had no confidence in their ability to pay short-term payments. – Term loans, even for relatively small amounts.

As a result, banks and building associations have reported drastically slashing loan amounts, forcing applicants to put up tens of thousands of pounds in short order to make up shortfalls or abandon mortgage plans altogether.

If they’re not lending to me, who are they lending to?

220,000 won per year Alison, a single mother who is a business partner at an architectural firm, tried to take out a mortgage loan for a new building at the end of last year, but was not approved for a 254,000 won loan. .

When she complained, she said that even though her income had doubled since taking out her previous mortgage in 2021, now that she is a mother bearing the cost of child care, she had failed the bank’s affordability test and the bank could only consider guaranteed income. I heard you say

In the end, she was approved for a 207,000 mortgage, approximately 60% of the value of the new property.

I had to come up with 50,000 extra shame. I don’t know who they’re lending to if they’re not lending to me, with substantial income, no credit card debt, and $72,000 in cash savings at the time of application.

They won’t count my income

Sandra, 62, of Doncaster, and her husband couldn’t pass opaque affordability checks on a loan to fund home improvement despite having a joint household income of over $100,000.

We wanted a small mortgage over 40,000 for expansion. We have no mortgage on our house and have never missed a payment in 30 years. Both were still working but they wouldn’t count my income as I am self-employed and on two small private pensions.

Downtown Doncaster, where a couple earning $100,000 couldn’t get a $40,000 mortgage to improve their home. Photo: eye35.pix/Alamy

At the time of application, Sandra worked an average of 310 to 410 days, three days a week, as a contract worker at the Ministry of Justice for five years. He treated it as if it was a 0 hour shift.

Sandra said that when the couple were rejected, it was only after a formal complaint that they found out why. He then complained to the financial ombudsman, but they said they did nothing wrong and that it was a business decision not to count self-employment income of nearly 40,000.

They decided not to reapply. We were able to save almost $30,000 in 10 months with no problems, which is a clear indication that we could easily afford the mortgage. What chance does anyone have if we can be rejected like this? it’s crazy.

My credit rating was excellent

A self-employed international development consultant from Brighton who has owned real estate for 20 years and has an adult daughter at home, Nicola’s attempt to refinance was turned down just because she could afford it on a similarly small budget.

I provided three years of tax returns, my mortgage was about $120,000, twice my annual income, my loan value was 39%, and my credit rating was excellent, the 54-year-old said.

I made a formal complaint. They just said it was a computer, an algorithm. I was really shocked.

Codling said: Lenders are cautious about their economic prospects. Since inflation has not yet been tamed, one could argue that the next move could be down because the cost of living is still rising and employment levels are so high. Lenders are therefore trying to manage the risks they perceive are ahead of them.

* Name changed.

