Wind and solar now beat coal in the United States





Wind and solar combined now provide more generating capacity and produce more electricity than coal in the United States, according to new data from the EIA and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), which were reviewed by the non-profit SUN DAY campaign.

What the EIA Reported

In the first two months of 2023, electricity generation from solar power (including small-scale solar PV panels such as rooftops) increased by 6.7%, compared to the same two-month period. months in 2022, faster than any other power source, according to the latest issue of the US Energy Information Administration’s “Electric Power Monthly” report, which contains data through Feb. 28. This was largely due to the growth of “estimated” small-scale solar PV whose generation increased by 23.6% and accounted for 32.5% of total solar generation.

The mix of utility-scale and utility-scale solar PV plus utility-scale solar thermal provided 3.9% of US electricity generation.

At the same time, electricity production from wind increased by 6.6% compared to the same period a year ago and provided 12.2% of total electricity production.

Together, wind and solar provided 16.1% of electricity generation in the United States in the first two months of 2023; in comparison, coal-fired electricity generation fell 32.7% and provided 16.0% of total electricity generation in the United States.

When production by all renewable energy sources (i.e., including biomass, geothermal and hydropower) is taken into account, renewables accounted for almost a quarter (24.1 %) of total production and exceeded coal by 50.8%. Electricity production by the mix of renewables also exceeded that of nuclear by 21.9%.

What FERC reported

In the meantime, here’s what the new FERC data reflects, and it’s also for January and February 2023. FERc reports that wind power’s share of total available utility-scale generating capacity has risen to 11.5%, while that of solar energy is now 6.6%. Together, wind and solar account for 18.1% of installed generation capacity in the United States. On the other hand, the share of coal continued to decline and now represents only 17.1% of the total.

Additionally, the mix of all renewables now accounts for 27.6% of U.S. generation capacity and appears to be on track for rapid expansion over the next three years.

By February 2026, FERC projects 17,690 megawatts (MW) of “high probability” net capacity additions from wind and 77,791 MW from “high probability” solar. FERC also reports that there could be up to 66,322 MW of wind power and 213,969 MW of solar power in the three-year pipeline.

On the other hand, it does not anticipate any new addition of coal capacity, and the total installed coal capacity could in fact decrease by 28,507 MW. The “high probability” net capacities of oil and natural gas are also seen to be down by 1,572 MW and 574 MW, respectively, while that of nuclear power could fall by 123 MW.

SUN DAY Campaign Executive Director Ken Bossong said:

The trend lines are quite obvious.

The gaps between installed capacity and electricity generation from renewable energy sources led by wind and solar and those from coal and nuclear power are not only growing, but accelerating rapidly.

