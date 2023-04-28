



Prime Minister hails groundbreaking deal between British firm MBDA and Poland as key backer of Euro-Atlantic Security 1.9 billion contract for British-designed air defense systems will support hundreds of highly skilled jobs across the UK Defensive capabilities against key NATO allies

Britain and Poland signed a $1.9 billion export deal to build British air defense systems across Europe.

British company MBDA is set to close a landmark deal with the Polish government this morning. [Friday 28 April]It has been agreed to provide Poland with a state-of-the-art ground-based air defense capability that will protect the country for generations to come.

The export victory will also support hundreds of jobs across the UK, giving the Prime Minister a priority for economic growth and deepening ties with key European allies.

The deal is one of NATO’s largest bilateral European air defense deals and the culmination of close cooperation between Britain and Poland.

Under a program called PILICA+, it will see Britain equip 22 Polish air defense batteries with British Common Anti-Air Modular Missiles (CAMMs) and launchers.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

We have played a major role in strengthening Euro-Atlantic defenses since Putin’s savage invasion of Ukraine, and this landmark agreement between Britain and Poland sets out how we, along with our allies, will protect our security for future generations. Another example to show.

As well as strengthening Europe’s air defenses, this $1.9 billion deal will support highly skilled jobs in both countries, delivering on my commitment to economic growth and creating better paid jobs and opportunities across the UK.

Sophisticated missiles could be deployed to protect high-value mobile assets such as deployed troops or critical national infrastructure.

Designed in the UK, MBDA’s CAMM is the latest generation air defense system in use by both the British Army and Royal Navy. It has already been deployed in Poland alongside British troops to protect airspace following Putin’s savage invasion of Ukraine.

The system can engage advanced air and missile targets up to 25 km away and can hit objects the size of tennis balls traveling at speeds of sound.

The missile deal, which will support more than 500 jobs at MBDA UK, is the latest in a series of defense deals with Poland, including a cooperation agreement for the procurement and operation of three Arrowhead-140 frigates, a variant of the British battleship. It’s possible. And last year, including an order for urgent delivery of an initial set of CAMM systems, an agreement was reached to work closely together on air defense combined arms.

Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace said:

I am delighted to see that the deep and historic defense relationship between Britain and Poland is taken a step further by signing the largest-ever British Defense Export Agreement with Poland.

We are committed to supporting Poland’s defense modernization plans, and this upgraded air defense program will ensure Poland and the UK have the ability to continue protecting our people and strengthen NATO security.

MBDA UK Managing Director Chris Allam said:

We are very proud that Poland has deployed CAMMs at the core of its multilayered air defense system. This groundbreaking Polish-British cooperation will significantly improve Poland’s air defense capabilities and bring its defense industry closer together to realize its sovereignty and support jobs for both countries.

Britain and Poland are close allies, with hundreds of British troops deployed in the country at any one time. This includes the recent deployment of Challenger 2 tanks and Sky Saber air defense systems to Poland.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/record-19-billion-uk-poland-missile-export-deal-set-to-bolster-european-security

