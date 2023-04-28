US equips Ukraine with radiation sensors to detect nuclear explosions





The United States is equipping Ukraine with sensors capable of detecting bursts of radiation from a nuclear weapon or dirty bomb and confirming the identity of the attacker.

In part, the goal is to ensure that if Russia detonates a radioactive weapon on Ukrainian soil, its atomic signature and Moscow’s culpability could be verified.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine 14 months ago, experts have worried whether Russian President Vladimir V. Putin would use nuclear weapons in combat for the first time since the US bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. in 1945. The preparations, mentioned last month in a House hearing and detailed Wednesday by the National Nuclear Security Administration, a federal agency that is part of the Department of Energy, appear to be the strongest evidence for this day that Washington is taking concrete steps to prepare for the worst possible results of invading Ukraine, Europe’s second largest nation.

The Nuclear Emergency Support Team, or NEST, a shadowy unit of atomic experts run by the security agency, is working with Ukraine to deploy the radiation sensors, train personnel, monitor data and warn of radiation deadly.

In a statement sent to The New York Times in response to a question from reporters, the agency said the atomic sensor array was deployed throughout the region and would have the ability to characterize the size, location and effects of any nuclear explosion. Furthermore, he said that the deployed sensors would deprive Russia of any possibility of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine without attribution.

This statement is about the fog of nuclear war and how the United States could use the new system to break through it.

In one scenario, Washington could use information collected by the network to rule out the possibility of wrongly identifying the attacker who triggered a nuclear explosion. This may seem like an unnecessary step given how distinctive a mushroom cloud is. But if a weapon were delivered by truck, tank or boat instead of a conspicuous missile with a traceable flight path, determining its origins could prove nearly impossible.

Public knowledge of such defensive planning, nuclear experts say, can deter Moscow by letting it know that Washington may expose what is called a false flag operation.

For example, Moscow might falsely claim that kyiv set off a nuclear explosion on the battlefield in an attempt to lure the West into deeper war aid. But in theory, with the sensor network in place, Washington would be able to refer to its own nuclear attribution scans to reveal that Moscow was in fact the attacker.

Last fall, Russia, without providing any evidence, repeatedly claimed that Ukraine was planning to detonate a bomb intended to spread radioactive material, a so-called dirty bomb. Washington has warned that the Kremlin is trying to create a false flag pretext to escalate the war.

The science of nuclear attribution experienced rapid development in the United States after the September 2001 terrorist attacks raised the issue of domestic nuclear terrorism. While science has secret aspects, its contours are known to the public.

Now this newly acquired capability is being used on foreign soil in the context of a potential nuclear war or a Russian attack on Ukraine’s 15 nuclear reactors at four power generation sites.

If a nuclear emergency were to occur in Ukraine, be it a radiation release from a nuclear reactor or a nuclear weapon explosion, the security agency said in its statement that analyzes scientific information would be quickly provided to U.S. government authorities and policy centers in Ukraine and the region to make actionable and technically informed decisions to protect public health and safety.

Nuclear experts say such defensive precautions could face their biggest test in the coming weeks as Ukraine’s military launches its spring offensive. China has leaned on Russia to end its nuclear drivel, and Mr. Putin has not recently invoked a nuclear threat. But Western experts fear Russian battlefield failures will make Mr Putin more reliant on its nuclear arsenal, and they fear further setbacks will strengthen his resolve to pull the nuclear trigger.

The security agency reports to Jennifer M. Granholm, the Secretary of Energy. Last month, she briefed Congress on general precautions for radiation detection in Ukraine and said the goal of US assistance was to ensure Ukrainians are safe and not exposed. She gave few details, however, saying it would require a closed session.

The Department of Energy and security agency say they are spending about $160 million on atomic precautions in Ukraine this year, with a similar amount requested for 2024.

Jeffrey T. Richelson, author of Defusing Armageddon, a 2009 book about the nuclear emergency support team, reported that they often team up with Joint Special Operations Command, an elite military unit so secretive that the Pentagon refused for years to acknowledge its existence.

Experts say Ukraine needs all the help it can get because its nuclear infrastructure is so vast and has faced heavy attacks from Russia over the past 14 months.

Shortly after the start of the invasion, Russian forces took control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which in 1986 suffered a meltdown that sent radioactive clouds over parts of Europe and left locally a desert of contaminated soil. Russian troops dug up a section of dirt nearby, increasing radiation levels in the area, but not enough to endanger workers.

Russian forces also shot and captured Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhia, a six-reactor complex. A fire broke out during the assault, but security guards did not detect any radiation.

A prime Ukrainian site for nuclear research in Kharkiv, the sprawling Institute of Physics and Technology suffered 100 Russian shell and missile strikes early in the conflicts. The bursts damaged a nuclear facility used for the production of medical isotopes, but experts found no radiation leaks. The entire complex lost power for over a month.

In kyiv, Russian projectiles hit the Nuclear Research Institute, starting a fire in a warehouse. The institute’s small reactor was undamaged and no radiation leaks were discovered.

Ukraine’s other atomic infrastructure includes additional power plants; used nuclear fuel storage sites; and facilities across the country, including hospitals, that use radioactive materials for research and medical therapies.

The Department of Energy, in addition to assistance from NEST, says it provides support to partner agencies in Ukraine to measure airborne radiation, model atmospheric radiation plumes, combat nuclear smuggling and treat radiation injuries. .

Edwin Lyman, a nuclear energy expert at the Union of Concerned Scientists who has followed the Ukrainian war closely, said a federal official told him about a possible reactor threat scenario. He posits that Russia, if it suffered a humiliating defeat and withdrew from Ukraine, might retaliate by firing at a reactor or its spent fuel storage areas to release high radioactivity into the environment.

It’s one of the biggest dangers, Dr. Lyman said. If they wanted to make most of the countryside uninhabitable, these reactors could become targets.

He was heartened, Dr Lyman added, to learn that NEST and the Department of Energy were being proactive and taking these threats seriously.

