



The British government in London has poured cold water on long-standing plans for a bonfire of laws inherited from the post-Brexit EU, and some conservative euro-skeptics are not pleased.

In a briefing on Monday on the remaining EU legislative bill, Business Minister Kemi Badenoch told Tory Brexiteers that by 31 December the government would scrap only 800, or one in four, of the roughly 3,200 EU bills that are automatically added to the UK law booklet. said it would after Brexit.

The bill introduces a controversial sunset clause that automatically deletes EU-retaining laws that haven’t been changed or repealed by the end of this year. Supporters see the elimination as a major Brexit dividend as the UK is going its own way, but the policy has been criticized by business groups for creating regulatory uncertainty.

Badenoch told MPs that her officials had concluded that removing thousands of laws was impossible, according to people in the room who confirmed the Daily Telegraph story.

A government spokesman did not deny the report and said the administration is currently pondering its approach to amending the bill and is awaiting a Senate report-phase inquiry date expected in mid-May.

We are committed to ensuring that Retained EU Law (REUL) legislation gets royal sanction and the supremacy of EU law ends with unnecessary and burdensome EU law being eliminated by the end of this year, the spokesperson said.

The bill, if passed, will ensure that regulation is tailored to the UK’s needs, further enabling the UK to seize the Brexit opportunity, grow its economy and drive innovation, they added.

But the new plan has sparked outrage among Conservative Brexitists. Former business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, who spearheaded the initiative in government, says Badenok is one of the most dynamic ministers in government, and if she can’t deliver on her promises, it’s a civil servant who gets paid to deliver. warned of their intransigence. .

He was asked on the GB News show: The question is, do we now get thin porridge with baked potatoes, Yorkshire pudding and gravy instead of the full Brexit roast beef we were hoping for?

Others saw a pragmatic compromise that could further facilitate improved relations with the EU, which Britain followed closely with discussions on the bill in London.

David Davies, a former Brexit minister and senior Conservative MP, told Politico that the most important goal was to get a detailed scrutiny of certain laws and, frankly, strengthening ties with Brussels was secondary.

The truth is that many EU laws make little difference for a number of reasons. The one is [they are] It is often consistent with other international laws we wish to comply with, such as the United Nations regulations for the automotive sector. But on the other hand, there are things that bring big changes to the country and are problematic.

Davies, who previously expressed concern about the repercussions of scrapping EU law too soon, said some MPs in the European Study Group were concerned that Labor would not finish scrubbing if the Conservatives lost the next general election. those laws.

But he said it was important to give the House enough time to digest the huge number of laws that still need to be reviewed.

The slogan of the Brexit campaign was ‘take back control’, giving control not to Whitehall, but to Westminster. If you try to rush everything at once, there will be no time for a proper review in the House of Representatives,” he said.

Anand Menon, UK director of the Change Europe think tank, said the government’s new plan made far more sense.

No one has ever argued that there are no EU regulations that we can remove or amend. But plans to scrap them all to make political points are reckless, he said.

Stefan Boscia contributed reporting.

