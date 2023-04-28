British railway workers went on strike in May after rejecting their latest pay offer.





LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) – Thousands of British railway workers are set to go on strike on May 13 after the RMT union rejected the latest pay offers from railway companies. summer.

The National Railroad and Maritime Transport Union (RMT) said Thursday it had received clarification from the railway operator that the 5 per cent payment for the first year would only be effective if the RMT no longer went on strike.

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents British rail operators, made a new offer to RMT rail workers earlier this month. It said it was “blinded” by the RMT’s announcement and changed nothing about the proposals the unions agreed to.

RDG Chairman Steve Montgomery said: “The RMT is negotiating maliciously, refusing to have a say in fair payroll deals, unnecessarily interfering with the lives of millions of passengers and undermining the viability of an industry vital to the UK economy.” declaration.

“The RDG torpedoed these negotiations in defiance of the original proposal,” said RMT Secretary General Mick Lynch. “Therefore, we have no alternative but to pursue more strikes and continue our campaign for a negotiated settlement on pay, conditions and job security.”

The new 24-hour strike comes after the RMT canceled two nationwide strikes planned for March 30 and April 1 while considering its latest pay offer.

The May 13 strike coincides with the grand finale of the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, which is expected to draw thousands of visitors.

Railway workers – among hundreds of thousands of teachers, doctors, nurses and civil servants – across the UK, are battling wages with their employers as inflation hovers around 10%, a 40-year high.

The RMT said it was re-voting its members working for 14 British rail companies as mandates for further industrial action.

Then we will put in place an additional strike program so that employers and governments that continue to hold the puppet strings can see meaning in this conflict.

Reported by Sachin Ravikumar

Sachin Ravikumar

Thomson Reuters

Sachin Ravikumar is a Reuters correspondent in London covering general news across the UK. For over nine years at Reuters, he helped run various breaking news teams, covered business and general news from India, and served as desk editor.

