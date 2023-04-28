Girls on Track UK works with Premier League clubs to push their programs into new territory.





Girls on Track UK, a Motorsport UK initiative to inspire girls to enter the motorsport industry, has broken even further with two new events for secondary school age girls.

For the first time, Motorsport UK has partnered with Manchester United Foundation and Chelsea FC Foundation to identify schools and communities.

100 girls in grades 7-9 (ages 12-15) were invited to attend workshops at the TeamSport indoor go-kart tracks in Trafford Park and Acton throughout March and April.

This program was made possible through support from The Ignite Partnership, which is working with Motorsport UK.

Founded by Sir Lewis Hamilton and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team and currently led by Mission 44, the Ignite partnership exists to promote diversity and inclusion within motorsport. Ignite aims to create and strengthen pathways to UK motorsport for people from marginalized and marginalized groups through interventions across education and careers, with a focus on improving representation in STEM roles.

Motorsport UK worked with the Manchester United Foundation and Chelsea FC Foundation to identify schools and communities that could benefit the most. The foundation has had great success with community outreach programs in each area using football to engage and inspire young people. Through the initiative, students were able to catalyze change in their lives and their communities.

Follow Track UK’s FIA Girls on Twitter and Instagram and join our community.

During a day spent with the Motorsport UK Girls on Track team, the group will take on a range of challenges focused on raising awareness of the breadth of career opportunities in motorsport, with a focus on STEM-related tasks such as making a hoverboard fly through the sky. have experienced the aerodynamic concept of the Coanda effect; Learn the social skills needed to create a technical short media film, such as working on the mechanical elements of a kart, and explore the stamina required for top-notch motorsport.

The girls also had the opportunity to experience the thrill of driving around the TeamSport track in an electric cart and feel the adrenaline rush of wheel-to-wheel speed.

Hugh Chambers, Motorsport UK CEO: Thanks to The Ignite Partnership, Manchester United Foundation and Chelsea FC Foundation for their collaboration. Teaming up with an established community outreach program, we were able to reach out to the community to showcase the benefits and challenges a career in motorsport can bring. We are excited to see the positive impact Girls on Track UK has had. We look forward to welcoming more people to our community.

Claire Harrop, Women’s Education Development Director, Manchester United Foundation: At Manchester United Foundation, we aim to provide a range of additional enrichment opportunities to the young girls we work with. The collaboration with Girls on Track UK is a prime example of this. This is because most girls are exposed to environments they are completely unfamiliar with, opening their eyes to a variety of career paths they may not have known existed. Apart from that Girls on Track UK hosts fun events and whenever we bring our students we know they will have a great time.

A video of the Girls on Track program can be found here: https://youtu.be/XuQdsMTNaSg

