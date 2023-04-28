US military flight suspect appears in court; had an arsenal, say prosecutors





Presents a danger to national security and the community – The US attorneyThe suspect kept weapons two feet from his bedThe judge refuses to rule on the bench during Thursday’s detention hearing

BOSTON, April 27 (Reuters) – A U.S. National Guard accused of leaking military secrets appeared in federal court on Thursday, where a judge said he was concerned that the 21-year-old’s knowledge of classified documents could be valuable to a foreign government.

“Some of the information that he ‘is accused of taking’ he actually copied,” US magistrate David Hennessy said. “If I write something down, I’ll remember it pretty well.”

Hennessy, however, declined to comment on whether Jack Douglas Teixeira should be returned to his father’s custody pending his criminal trial.

Hennessy took the case under advisement and ordered a stay of court after hearing arguments for and against keeping Teixeira in federal custody. The hearing lasted more than an hour in US District Court in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Teixeira was arrested by the FBI on April 13 at his home in Massachusetts and charged with violating the Espionage Act.

Nadine Pellegrini, an assistant U.S. attorney, told the judge it would be hard to imagine Teixeira not seeking to make himself available to others who want the secret information he is accused of stealing.

Prosecutors say Teixeira leaked classified documents, including some relating to troop movements in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, to a group of gamers on the Discord messaging app.

In a filing late Wednesday, they said he destroyed evidence in the case and they also pointed to his history of violent threats online, saying he should be held pending trial as he presents flight risk and constitutes a threat.

Teixeira, who lived with his mother and stepfather, kept a gun locker two feet from his bed, which contained handguns, bolt-action rifles and a military-style rifle with a high-capacity magazine, according to the government file.

FBI agents also found a gas mask, ammunition and what appeared to be a “silencer-type prop in his desk drawer,” the government said.

But Teixeira’s defense attorney, Brendan Kelley, said his client did not break any gun laws and the guns were stored and locked up responsibly.

Jack Douglas Teixeira, a US Air Force National Guard airman accused of leaking highly classified military intelligence files online, appears dressed in an orange jumpsuit, where the judge granted his request to waive his entitled to a preliminary hearing in Boston, Massachusetts, United States on April 19, 2023 in a courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Margaret Petit.

Kelley mocked the judge when he suggested his client was only charged with sharing classified information with a small group of people on the internet.

“Seriously?” Hennessy asked in disbelief, adding that anyone under 30 would know that putting something on the internet means it could end up all over the world.

Ahead of Thursday’s hearing, Teixeira’s lawyers said in a court filing that they opposed pre-trial detention and asked the judge to let him return home to his father’s custody. They offered him to post $20,000 bond and wear a location-tracking device, and said he could be banned from using the internet without parental supervision.

Teixeira’s father spoke up at the start of the hearing and said he would have no problem reporting his son if he violated the terms of a custody agreement.

Jack Michael Teixeira said he previously worked as a correctional officer. But her current job is more than an hour away from where her son would stay while awaiting trial.

Prosecutors, in a court filing Wednesday night, revealed that Teixeira was suspended from high school after he was heard making racial threats and remarks about guns. Teixeira attributed the remarks to a reference in a video game, according to prosecutors.

Most recently, in November 2022, Teixeira said if he succeeded, he would kill a ton of people because it would eliminate the weak-minded, prosecutors claimed in documents supporting their motion for Teixeira’s detention.

His lawyers sought to play down the high school incident, saying he had been “thoroughly investigated” and allowed to return to school after a psychiatric evaluation.

“The investigation was fully known and approved by the Air National Guard prior to his enlistment and also when he obtained his top secret security clearance,” they added.

In court, Kelley said Teixeira proved he was not at risk of fleeing because he did not try to flee when heavily armed FBI agents came to arrest him. Instead, Kelley recounted, Teixeira sat on his mother’s porch and read the Bible.

