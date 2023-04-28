Wikipedia warns of UK blackout due to online safety legislation





Wikipedia claimed it could be shut down for UK internet users under the Online Safety Bill, a charity that helps run an internet encyclopedia.

Wikimedia UK CEO Lucy Crompton-Reid has warned that the text of the bill could force websites to introduce age verification.

The Wikimedia Foundation, which supports the free encyclopedia, said it would refuse to ask British readers to confirm their age.

Failure to properly comply with online safety legislation can result in sites being fined or even completely blocked for UK users.

Crompton-Reid told the BBC that one of the world’s most-visited websites and an important source of knowledge and information that is freely accessible to millions of people is clearly out of reach for British readers.

As a non-profit organization, Wikipedia hosts 6.6 million articles on thousands of topics in hundreds of languages, and the pages are edited and maintained by a network of volunteers.

The online safety legislation, expected to come into effect by 2024, will require internet giants to protect users from harmful or illegal postings.

It also imposes an obligation on technology providers to prevent children from accessing inappropriate or adult content, including by adding age verification checks.

Crompton-Read said some educational articles on Wikipedia on sex or other adult topics could be misinterpreted as pornography.

Wikimedia Foundation’s Rebecca MacKinnon told the BBC that collecting age data violates our commitment to collecting minimal data about our readers, adding that Wikipedia will not verify the age of UK readers or contributors.

The bill also requires some digital services to implement effective content moderation.

Wikipedia is concerned that this could affect its model of using volunteers to monitor and edit articles.

Ms Crompton-Read told The Telegraph: Between the excessive adjustments that may be required by law and other changes online safety legislation seeks to impose, such as age and user verification, the result will be a breakdown in community goodwill and engagement. Essential to Wikipedia’s robustness against vandalism and disinformation.

We believe this will be a huge loss to British society.

The Senate this week debated an amendment to legislation proposed by Conservative colleague Lord Moylan, which would exempt digital encyclopedias like Wikipedia from new legislation.

A government spokesperson told the BBC that the legislation aims to strike a balance between dealing with damages without placing unnecessary burdens on low-risk tech companies.

The government does not believe that Wikipedia is likely to be considered a category 1 internet provider and will have to fulfill the most stringent parts of the legislation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2023/04/28/wikipedia-warns-uk-blackout-online-safety-bill/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos