As US-Philippine defense ties grow closer, China digs into Taiwan problem





Hong Kong CNN —

Sandwiched between two Pacific superpowers, the Philippines has long had to tread carefully when it comes to dealing with the competing interests of Beijing and Washington, a complex juggling act that has been on full display in recent weeks. .

April has been a particularly busy month for Philippine diplomacy, with the country holding its largest joint military exercises to date with the United States while receiving a senior envoy from China, which is increasingly restless and outspoken about the defense links of the archipelagos.

Only a few years ago, US-Philippine relations were in a delicate situation.

The country’s leader at the time, Rodrigo Duterte, regularly launched obscene diatribes against his American counterpart Barack Obama while downplaying long-standing territorial disputes with Beijing and seeking to attract investment from its giant northern neighbor.

But the election of his successor, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, last year has returned relations to a more even keel, in part because Manila has been wary of a more assertive China.

Marcos Jr, who has led a charm offensive to restore ties with historic ally Manila, is expected to fly to the United States to meet President Joe Biden in Washington next week.

He visits the caps of a month of frantic exchanges with the United States.

More than 12,000 US troops have joined some 5,000 Filipino troops over the past three weeks to take part in the largest joint military drills in Balikatan to date, an event that Beijing’s state media has described as an attempt to target China.

The culmination of the war games came on Wednesday when US and Philippine forces fired on a fake enemy warship in the Western Philippine Sea, the part of the South China Sea that encompasses the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines.

At the start of these exercises, the United States also hosted two senior diplomats from the Philippines, for talks during which the two sides agreed to complete a roadmap for the United States to provide security assistance to their regional ally over the next five to 10 years, the US Secretary of Defense said. said Lloyd Austin at a 2+2 meeting in Washington.

Last year, the United States granted $100 million to strengthen the defense capabilities and military modernization of Southeast Asian countries. It also plans to allocate $100 million to improve military bases to which the United States has access under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA).

In February, the Philippines granted new rights to the US military to add four bases to the five originally covered by EDCA. The new facilities include three on the main island of Luzon, near Taiwan, and one in the South China Sea (SCS) province of Palawan.

This seems to have alarmed China.

Earlier this month, Beijing’s ambassador to Manila, Huang Xilian, accused the Philippines of stoking the fire of regional tensions by offering expanded military base access to the United States, saying the goal was to interfere in Chinese affairs with Taiwan.

China’s ruling Communist Party has never controlled Taiwan, but claims self-governing island democracy as its own and has repeatedly refused to rule out taking it by force, a threat Manila sees as a reason to strengthen its custody with help from Washington.

Huang also appeared to threaten Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) in Taiwan, which sparked a backlash in the Philippines.

The Philippines is advised to unequivocally oppose Taiwan independence rather than stoking the fire by offering the United States access to military bases near the Taiwan Strait, if you really care about the 150,000 OFW, Huang said.

National Security Council spokesman Jonathan Malaya responded to the Chinese ambassadors’ remarks by saying the Philippines had no intention of interfering in the Taiwan issue, and added that EDCA sites do not were not intended for offensive operations against China or interference in the Taiwan question.

With tensions high over comments from Beijing ambassadors, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang arrived last Friday for a three-day visit to Manila, where he met with Marcos Jr and Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo.

The readings suggested that both sides were keen to calm the waters with Marcos Jr announcing more lines of communication to resolve disputes between the two countries over the Western Philippine Sea and Manalo also pledging to overcome difficulties and interference .

Qin said Beijing hopes the Philippine side will properly handle Taiwan-related and maritime issues in accordance with the overall interests of regional peace and stability.

Analysts say the Philippines’ positioning makes the archipelago vital for anyone wishing to project power across the Pacific.

The Philippines is crucial to safeguarding China’s national security interests, as well as US security or strategic interests in the Pacific, said Aries Arugay, a visiting scholar at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore.

And that is why the two superpowers are very sensitive whenever the Philippines is perceived as leaning more towards one or the other, he added.

What the past month has shown, added Anna Malindog-Uy, vice president of the Asian Century Philippines Strategic Studies Institute (ACPSSI), is that Filipinos do not want to be compromised for geopolitical interests and the agenda. of the United States in the region.

Manila may be thousands of miles from Washington, but their defense alliance dates back to the end of World War II, when America sought to protect its interests in the Pacific.

The Philippines was a former US territory and home to two of the largest US military installations overseas, Clark Air Force Base and Subic Bay Naval Base, which were transferred to Philippine control in the 1990s.

A mutual defense treaty signed in 1951 remains in effect, stipulating that both sides would help defend each other if either were attacked by a third party.

According to Richard Heydarian, senior lecturer in international relations at the University of the Asian Center of the Philippines.

Heydarian describes the approach as a multi-vector foreign policy aimed at maximizing ties with all major powers without over-reliance on any one.

It doubles down on the Philippines’ alliance with the United States so that we deal with China from a position of strength, Heydarian said.

Heydarian added that China needs to rethink its strategy towards the Philippines, as the Marcos Jr administration is openly more aligned with the United States.

China remains one of the Philippines’ main trading partners, while Marcos Jr also continues to negotiate energy and agricultural investments from Beijing.

But Manila’s growing caution towards Beijing in recent years has been reinforced by recent maritime assaults, including accusations that China used a high-powered laser against a Philippine Coast Guard vessel in February. Beijing has stepped up drills around Taiwan as well as maritime patrols in the South China Sea, said Chong Ja Ian, an associate professor at the National University of Singapore.

This gives the Philippines plenty of reason to be wary of Beijing. But at the same time, they want to keep relations with Beijing on an equal footing, Chong said.

Support for expanding defense ties with Washington is far from unanimous.

Some worry that Marcos Jr is giving too much access to the United States, especially when it comes to bases and facilities near Taiwan, Heydarian said.

The president’s sister, Senator Imee Marcos, has publicly questioned why the Philippine government should rely on foreigners for its external defense, asking for definite limits to the EDCA pact if the country is drawn into a regional conflict.

As US-China rivalry intensifies in the Indo-Pacific, their competition for influence has been localized in the Philippines, particularly in provinces where US bases are located, Arugay added.

There were pockets of protest in Cagayan province, the mountainous northern region where three of the four new EDCA sites are to be built.

At least 5,000 people in Cagayan held protests and prayer rallies because they believed the self-interest of the Americas came before indigenous residents, according to the provincial information office in Cagayan.

