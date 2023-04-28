



As conservationists urge gardeners to let their grass grow during the month of May, ten of the most common plants on British lawns have been revealed.

Scientists at the charity Plantlife are asking the public to look for wildflowers and other plants on lawns when clearing lawn mowers for a campaign called No Mow May.

The 10 most common plants recorded during last year’s campaign were Daisy, Creeping Buttercup, Yellow Rattlesnake, Bird’s Foot Trilobite, Forget-me-not, Meadow Buttercup, White Clover, Mouse Ear, Oxy Daisy and Dandelion.

Plant activists rejoiced over the spread of yellow rattles on British lawns. Semi-parasitic plants have an unparalleled ability to act as nature’s lawn mower, cutting down tough grasses and allowing more delicate wildflowers to flourish.

They say the appearance of common trilobites on lawns is good news for other wildlife, as they have been an abundant food source for 140 insect species.

Plantlife Conservation Director Nicola Hutchinson said: Wild plants and fungi are the foundation of life and shape the world we live in. However, one in five wildflowers in the UK are threatened and the losses need to be addressed and arrested urgently.

There are around 23 million gardens in the UK, and how you care for your lawn makes a big difference to your view of wild plants and other wildlife. The simple action of not using lawn mowers in May can bring great benefits to nature, communities and the climate, so we are encouraging everyone to be lawn free like never before.

Plantlife also said mowing less could help reduce the carbon footprint of UK gardens.

The charity estimated that lawns in the UK could be mowed 30 million times a year under a weekly regime. This is the equivalent of consuming 45 million liters of gasoline and produces 80,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, or the total carbon footprint of an average household of about 10,000.

But as the trend toward tidy gardens becomes less popular, people are mowing less.

Plantlife Chief Executive Officer Ian Dunn said: A pristine bright green bowling green lawn with neat stripes may have historically been a desirable garden aesthetic, but the cultural shift of seeing more and more wild lawns buzzing with bees and butterflies is increasingly appreciated. It is becoming. . A radical shift in attitudes towards lawn care is underway, benefiting plants, pollinators, people and the planet.

