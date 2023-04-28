Calendar established for the Round of 32 of the US Open Cup 2023





CHICAGO (April 27, 2023) The schedule for the Round of 16 for the 2023 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup, the United States national soccer championship, has been set. Eight games will be played across the country each night on May 9 and 10. The 16 matches of the 16th finals will be produced. Distribution channels for each game will be announced at a later date.

The round of 16 hosts the bottom eight highest-ranked Division I (MLS) clubs in the competition where they will face the 24 winners of the third round, which saw 16 MLS clubs and eight USL Championship teams (Div. II ) survive the rigors of Americas oldest football competition.

The Round of 32 draw, which took place earlier today, delivered plenty of mouth-watering matchups that will fan the fires of rivalry and provide the opportunity for more Cupsets. Of the six games that could see Division II teams knock out Division I opposition, perhaps none are better placed than three USL Championship clubs hosting their MLS opponents.

On Tuesday night, last year’s finalists and current USL Championship players Sacramento Republic FC will host the Colorado Rapids on the noisy grounds of Heart Health Park, while Monterey Bay FC opens the doors to the Cardinale Stadium in beautiful Seaside, California, Los Angeles. FC, which navigates a busy schedule of league and cup games. Then, to kick things off on Wednesday, Loudoun United host the Columbus Crew just outside the nation’s capital at Segra Field.

Other tantalizing Cupset possibilities include Inter Miami (MLS), fresh off a miraculous Miami Classico escape from Miami FC, hosting USL Eastern Conference leaders Charleston Battery in the 2018 match. opener of the round of 16 – and the first contenders for the MLS Supporters Shield. New England Revolution receives a visit from the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (USLC) on Tuesday. Austin FC (MLS) will look to avoid a second straight exit at the hands of a USL Championship side when they host New Mexico United on Wednesday at Q2 Stadium.

The draw produced an all-USL game with Birmingham Legion FC taking on Memphis 901 FC, who picked up a brilliant 2-1 victory on the road in extra time against 2019 Open Cup winners Atlanta United. The Eastern Conference rivals will face off at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama on May 10.

Of the remaining nine matches, all feature MLS teams competing against each other. In two particularly interesting matches on May 9, current Open Cup title holders Orlando City SC attempt to retain their crown on the road against Charlotte FC, while Chicago Fire FC and St. Louis CITY SC are preparing to add a new chapter. to what is already a spicy rivalry between the two Midwestern cities.

Check the schedule at usopencup.com for the full list of Round of 16 matchups.

