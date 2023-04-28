Which country has the most racism? According to surveys, the UK is one of the least racist countries.





A new study conducted by Kings College London’s Policy Institute looked at levels of racism across countries and found that the UK ranks among the least racist countries overall.

Forming a section of the World Values ​​Survey (WVS), this analysis compared global standards of trust and acceptance for people from different backgrounds in 24 countries.

As a result, Brits were among the least racist countries, with only 2% of Britons feeling uncomfortable living next door to someone of a different racial composition.

But the findings don’t match those of other studies published this year that show Britain is not racially fair.

Here are the survey results.

Which country has the most racism?

People from the 24 countries studied were asked who they would not like to have as neighbors. In terms of the number of people who said they wouldn’t want to live next door to immigrants and/or foreign workers, Iran leads with 42%.

Countries that showed prejudice against immigrants and foreign workers include:

Iran – 42% Russia – 32% Japan – 30% China – 26% Greece – 26% Morocco – 23% Korea – 22% Egypt – 20% Poland – 19% Italy – 18% Philippines – 17% Indonesia – 17% Mexico – 14% Spain – 13% Nigeria – 13% France – 10% Australia – 9% Canada – 9% USA – 8% Norway – 5% UK – 5% Germany – 4% Brazil – 3% Sweden – 3%

They were also ranked by the number of people who said they wouldn’t want to live next door to people of a different race. Iran also leads the list.

Iran – 28% Greece – 24% Philippines – 21% China – 18% Egypt – 17% Nigeria – 16% Russia – 16% Korea – 15% Japan – 15% Morocco – 14% Spain – 13% Italy – 12% Mexico – 11% Indonesia – 9% Poland – 7% Canada – 4% Australia – 4% France – 4% USA – 3% Germany – 3% Norway – 3% UK – 2% Brazil – 1% Sweden – 1%

This finding conflicts with recent research conducted by St Andrews, Manchester and King’s College London University, which found that one in three people from minority backgrounds in the UK has experienced racially motivated physical or verbal abuse.

Published as a book titled Racism and Ethnic Inequality in Times of Crisis, the two-year study highlighted the widespread inequality and racism that people in the UK face at work, in school and more.

In an interview with The Guardian, head of research Nissa Finney, professor of human geography at St Andrews, told The Guardian that the UK is incomparably far from being a racially just society. If we had a really fair society, the kind of inequality we see in our research wouldn’t exist.

