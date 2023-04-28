Constance by Kyrsten Sinemas on reform in the United States and Israel





After Arizona Democrats publicly censured Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) last summer for her vote to keep the filibuster, the first-term senator affirmed the importance of curbs and counterbalance in Washington and pledged not to overturn the legendary senatorial institution that requires 60 senators to vote to move forward with legislation.

So when she told Jewish Insider on Thursday that a major part of Israel’s proposed judicial reforms would be a complete breakdown of the separation of powers, she spoke of her experience as a senator who sought to maintain a semblance of justice. balance in a deeply divided Washington.

Most of us who believe in democracy would be concerned about a proposal that would allow the Knesset to overrule the Supreme Court, Sinema said in an interview in his Senate hideaway, a small, windowless room with modern furniture in bright colors that match her predilection for the eyes. captivating outfits.

I was happy to see that [Israeli Prime Minister] bibi [Netanyahu] backed down from some of his proposed plans, because it was obvious that the people of Israel did not support those plans. It also seems pretty obvious that judicial reform is needed, Sinema said. One element of the judicial reform proposed by Netanyahu would allow the Israeli Knesset to overturn decisions of the Supreme Court. This clause has been targeted during months of widespread protests across Israel.

Is it our job to tell Israel what to do? Absolutely not, she continues. Is it our role to lead by example and seek to influence, not in what they should do, but in highlighting the danger zones of what not to do? Makes sense.

Since her election in 2018, the Arizona senator has frustrated Democrats by taking a more moderate stance and throwing out the party in several major votes, including overturning the legislative filibuster. Late last year, she officially changed her party affiliation from Democrat to Independent. She has since lost her Democratic support base and polls show her trailing to third place in a likely three-way Senate race. Sinema has yet to say whether she will run again next year and declined to comment on her future plans.

I’m not going to answer, she said when asked if she would run again.

The decision to re-register as a freelancer was really a natural extension of who I am and how I have operated over my career, Sinema said. To be honest, it’s not even specifically about political ideas. It’s more about the idea that you can make your own decisions and don’t have to follow the strict demands of one political party or the other.

Sinema began her political career two decades ago as an anti-war activist and local spokesperson for the left-wing Green Party. Now his foreign policy positions are much closer to Washington’s prevailing bipartisan consensus, including support for US aid to Israel and continued military and financial aid to Ukraine.

Sinema is committed to continuing to support Ukraine for the long term. But, she added, the challenge we face is that the bureaucracy is very slow and said the money and military supplies earmarked by Congress take too long to arrive in Ukraine. Sinema voted in March in favor of Republican-sponsored legislation that would create an office to oversee US aid to Ukraine, but the measure fell through.

If Ukraine does not succeed, if [Russian President Vladimir] Putin wins, he will immediately expand to other countries, Sinema noted. It will also send a message to other rogue nations that they too can act with impunity. So that sends a message to China, Iran and others that they too can behave this way.

She extended this thinking to other countries that are attacked or marginalized by rogue nations, and argued that the damage done to those nations is also detrimental to the United States.

When a rogue regime, or regimes that do not share our long-term interests and goals, there is Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea, etc., when they undermine or damage or seek to hurt a country like Israel, this impacts their posture towards us, as well as their posture towards other countries, Sinema explained. When a country that is an ally of ours is damaged, especially one that is such a bastion of freedom and democracy as Israel, and all alone in the region, if it is damaged or undermined, it means that it pick us up next.

Washington has a duty and a responsibility, Sinema said, to ensure that we are clear in our words and behavior about the threat Iran poses to us, to Israel and to other nations in the region, including included in conversations with Saudi Arabia, which has decided to renew diplomatic relations with Iran.

Sinema acknowledged that Washington’s relationship with Riyadh is complicated, but said it would be a mistake to simply cut the country off completely.

Keeping Saudi Arabia connected to the United States for various reasons is important, she said. It is also important, however, to ensure that Saudi Arabia knows that we are not comfortable with and do not like or support behaviors, such as forming a coalition with Iran. , which poses an existential threat to the region and the world. .

Sinema has not made foreign policy a cornerstone of her work in the Senate, although she has been increasingly vocal on border security and immigration issues. In March, she traveled to Mexico with a bipartisan congressional delegation that met with Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador and other senior officials working on immigration and drug issues. She chairs the Border Management Subcommittee of the Senate Homeland Security Committee.

Despite Sinemas’ eagerness to discuss her foreign policy work, she wouldn’t say whether she identifies as a hawk or a dove.

I don’t know if I define myself, she says. It’s not really my thing.

