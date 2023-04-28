



Northumberland’s historic and dramatic seaside town, Bamburgh, features sandy beaches set in an impressive 900-year-old castle and has been voted Britain’s top seaside destination three years in a row.

Golden sandy beaches, grassy hills and magnificent Norman castles top the list of northeast coastal towns.

any? More than 3,000 people were asked to rate their experiences visiting seaside towns in the past year on factors including beaches, food, drink and lodging options, scenery and value for money. One of the UK’s 46 areas of outstanding natural beauty, Bamburgh received an overall score of 88%.

Visitors are particularly fascinated by how peaceful the beach is. One commented on the very soft sand that stretched as far as the eye could see, adding that there was plenty of space so the beach wasn’t crowded. Another said the castle was probably the most beautiful we had ever been to.

Which editor Rory Boland? Travel, said: According to our survey, few famous destinations are a favorite of visitors. If you try a new place this year, surveys say it should be low in crowds and high in value.

Devon’s Dartmouth has overtaken several Welsh seaside towns to rise from fourth in 2022 to second this year. With a score of 85%, this town at the mouth of the River Dart scores top marks for atmosphere and liveliness, secluded coves, boisterous character and quality dining.

Portstewart from County Derry came in third. Photo: Gareth McCormack/Alamy

Third place went to Portstewart, a small seaside town in County Derry on the Causeway Coast, praised for its lively walking trails and championship golf course.

It was a three-way draw with Gwynedd’s Portmeirion, Fife’s St Andrews and Tyne & Wear’s Tynemouth tied for fourth place with a score of 83%.

One respondent wrote that St Andrews has everything from good shops, pubs and restaurants at all prices to a variety of places to stay, historic buildings and landmarks and fantastic beaches.

Eight miles east of Newcastle, Tynemouth scores highly for its beaches, scenery and value for money.

At the other end of the table, Clacton-on-Sea and Skegness are tied for last place with 48%, followed closely by Burnham-on-Sea and Bangor with 49%.

Despite the low score, visitors said they enjoyed Skegness’ beaches and arcades. Skegness is a quintessential seaside town. The beach is beautiful and Pleasure Beach has some really great rides and places to eat. Essexs Clacton-on-Sea has been described as a family resort and quintessential English seaside resort. A visitor to Bangor was impressed with the recent renovation of the city’s docks and said he had great views up and down the strait and all the way to Anglesey.

Boland defended some sub-resorts. Clacton, Skegness and Southend all earn one star for their lack of peace and quiet, with some visitors complaining that the noisy atmosphere can make them feel unsafe. It’s a shame, because [all three] The offer is exactly the kind of beach vacation many of us want. Great beaches, great entertainment and affordable prices. More needs to be done to help them level up and become first-class resorts.

This article was amended on 28 April 2023 to refer to the United Kingdom rather than the United Kingdom. Earlier versions described Bamburgh’s castle as Anglo-Saxon when it was actually rebuilt by the Normans.

