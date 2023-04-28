Olivia Chambers Named to Team USA for 2023 World Para Swimming Championships





History Links U.S. Paralympic Swimming Publication

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — UNI’s Olivia Chambers will represent the United States on the international stage this summer as swimmer Panther was named to the team for the 2023 World Para Swimming Championships on Friday.

The 2023 World Championships will take place from July 31 to August 6 at the Manchester Aquatics Center in Manchester, England. Considered the biggest Para-swimming event of the year. This year’s world championships serve as a precursor to the 2024 Paralympic Games next summer in Paris.

“After losing my sight, I never imagined it would lead to my lifelong dream of representing the United States,” Chambers said. “It’s crazy to think that this summer I will achieve this goal.”

To qualify for the team, Chambers competed at the Citi Para-Swimming World Series in Minneapolis last weekend. By recording personal swimming bests in every race, she earned spots for team selection in the 100-meter freestyle, 400-meter freestyle, and 200-meter individual medley.

“This is an incredible opportunity for Olivia to represent not only our team, but the United States as well,” said head coach Nick Lakin. “The work she does daily continues to produce exciting results at every competition. We are proud to see her achieve this goal.”

Unlike the Para Swimming World Series competitions and the Paralympic National Championships, the World Championships will include separate competitive rankings with medals awarded for each. Currently, Chambers leads the S13 world ranking in the 400-meter freestyle and the SM13 world ranking in the 200-meter individual medley.

“Not only am I super excited to join a team with some of the best Para swimmers in the world, but I look forward to racing other swimmers in my classification,” Chambers said.

Originally from Little Rock, Arkansas, she competes as a visually impaired swimmer in the S13 classification. Just before her sophomore season, she broke her first American record in the 400-meter individual medley at the USA Swimming Futures Championships in Minneapolis. Since then, Chambers has set four additional American records.

His first international competition was last October at the Citi Para Swimming World Series event in Mexico, winning silver in the 400-meter freestyle and bronze in the 100-meter butterfly. Last weekend in Minneapolis, in her second World Series competition, Chambers won bronze in the 100-meter breaststroke and 400-meter freestyle, while winning gold in the 200-meter individual medley.

In December, Chambers became UNI’s first-ever national Paralympic swimming champion, winning the 400m freestyle and 200m individual medley at the USA National Paralympic Swimming Championships in Charlotte. Her outstanding performance also earned her swimmer of the competition honors by accumulating the highest point total among the competing swimmers.

Chamber became an All-MVC winner at the Missouri Valley Conference Championships in February after earning a seventh-place finish in the 1,650-yard freestyle while becoming the third-fastest in program history in the event. . She also placed 20th in the 500 yard freestyle with a personal best.

She is the daughter of Alison and Brad Chambers and is currently majoring in biology.

