Connectivity will make or break US military’s use of AI, official says





WASHINGTON Advances in military artificial intelligence and other advanced computing capabilities will be for naught if troops and battlefield systems can’t ultimately connect to each other and do so safely, a head of US Central Command.

As the Department of Defense hails AI as a game-changer and the defense industry also invests and advertises its products, it is the network infrastructure, the basic connectivity, that is at the heart of all things real-world technology adoption, according to Schuyler Moore, CENTCOM’s Chief Technology Officer.

The algorithms themselves are becoming less and less interesting to us, she said April 27 at a SparkCognition Government Systems event in Austin, Texas. The question is, are they running on the network with the correct classification of other data we need? Do they work in a particular area, on a forward operating base or on a ship where the bandwidth is, in technical terms, really bad?

As the United States prepares for potential conflict with China in the Pacific or Russia in Europe, it faces a conundrum: how to link forces far away, operating covertly or under fire. Both China and Russia are believed to be capable of obstructing US military communications and resisting its targeting and attacks.

The Pentagon is pursuing seamless networking across land, air, sea, space and cyber through a multi-billion dollar enterprise known as Joint All-Domain Command and Control, or JADC2. The military, specifically, sees network modernization as one of its top priorities, alongside overhauling its air fleet and improving air and missile defense.

Moore said Thursday that she and others have had some really interesting, sometimes depressing, sometimes uplifting conversations with services about the network infrastructure we rely on, both in the United States and abroad. .

Reliable connections are essential for routing data and acting on the commands that flow from it. A disconnect can mean there is little to review and little to relay, leaving troops stagnant or uninformed.

From start to finish, if I’ve collected data at a certain point, and then I have to send it back to a home base where you can run analytics, and that pipe is cut, all of a sudden all the way downstream That stops, said Moore, who previously served as chief strategy officer for Task Force 59, a team designed to quickly integrate AI and unmanned systems into Navy operations.

If you think data is the limiting factor for a model’s maturity and function, we’ve found at the edge that network infrastructure and function is the limiting factor for adoption and use of anything, she said. I will hammer this again and again. This is the keystone of the impact or not of the models on our operations.

In January, the Air Force expressed interest in installing permanent AI-powered surveillance systems at CENTCOM-supervised sites, including Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Such a setup would reduce the manpower and hours needed to keep tabs on foreign workers, a 24-hour mission, the Air Force said in documents released at the time. Al Udeid is the largest US military base in the Middle East. It served as a crucial evacuation hub during the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

Colin Demarest is a reporter at C4ISRNET, where he covers military networking, cyber and IT. Colin previously covered the Department of Energy and its National Nuclear Security Administration, including Cold War cleanup and nuclear weapons development for a South Carolina daily. Colin is also an award-winning photographer.

