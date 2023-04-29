Forecasting the short-term outlook for UK interest rates





So, economic life is not that simple as the BoE has consistently underpredicted future inflation. Contrast this with public expectations of CPI inflation as high as 3% in 2025. The latter is very problematic for two reasons. First, the public expects higher inflation than the BoE (i.e. 3% versus less than 1%) which creates additional inflationary pressure through demand for higher wages, for example. Second, the public’s high expectations for inflation relative to Banks’ own forecasts mean that the public does not trust Banks’ forecasts.

This calls into question the BoE’s ability to keep inflation down to its target of 2%. As a result, the interest rate response function points to the UK, assuming CPI inflation remains stubbornly high at 3% over the next two years and the output gap does not close as OBR currently predicts. The interest rate will rise to 4.5% or slightly higher to 4.75% by the end of this year.

The interest rate projections above depend on financial stresses that no longer escalate. Expectations are growing that the Treasury Secretary, following BoE advice, will raise the level of guaranteed deposits in the UK from the current level of 85,000. This suggests that UK regulators are somewhat concerned about not fully escaping the risks of a financial/banking crisis (which began in March with the Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse incident). Therefore, a rate cut may come into effect before the end of the year if financial stress increases significantly. Exciting economic times lie ahead of us.

Note: Financial market participants are currently talking about raising UK interest rates to 5% before the end of the year. Of course, we won’t see this for now unless the BoE revises its own inflation forecast significantly upwards. Such corrections will seriously undermine the bank’s predictability and reliability.

All articles published on this blog represent the views of the authors and not those of LSE British Politics and Policy or the London School of Economics and Politics.

Image Credit: Photo by James Stringer, Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 2.0 Generic CC BY-NC 2.0

