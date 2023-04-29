Russian state television shows a map dividing the United States between other countries





Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov launched an attack on the United States on state television, sharing an image of a map dividing the United States, apparently challenging the legitimacy of his territorial gains across the ‘history.

A clip of Solovyov, a prominent state TV host, was shared on Twitter by Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, on Thursday. “Russian propagandist Solovyev drags his idea of ​​dividing the United States between different countries from show to show,” he tweeted.

The map is divided into sections: Oregon, New Mexico, Louisiana, Texas. The right part of the map, colored in dark blue, indicates “territory in 1783”.

Solovyov regularly attacks Western support for Ukraine in the ongoing war against Russia. In the clip, he appears to challenge American support for Ukraine’s goal of securing its 1991 borders. He does so by pointing on a map to some of the territorial gains made by the United States in the 1800s, apparently establishing a parallel with Russian ambitions. Russian President Vladimir Putin has in various statements denied Ukraine’s national identity as well as its legitimacy as a sovereign nation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L), TV journalist and writer Vladimir Solovyov (C) and NTV chief Alexey Zemsky (R) are seen during the reception in honor of the 25th anniversary of Russian state television and broadcasting company VGTRK on May 13, 2016 in Sochi, Russia. Solovyov regularly attacks Western support for Ukraine in the ongoing war against Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine’s borders should be recognized as the borders it had when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991. The self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in the eastern region Donbass in Ukraine, which Putin claimed he annexed in September 2022, and Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, were part of Ukraine after the collapse of the Soviet Union and are still recognized by the international community as part of the country.

Kyiv has been adamant that it will only consider peace talks once Russian troops leave all of Ukraine.

During a broadcast on Russia-1, Soloviev claimed that the “main objective” of the United States is “not just to win Ukraine, but to bring everything back to the borders of 1991”.

A screenshot from a Russia-1 broadcast hosted by Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Soloviev. Twitter

“It seems to me that we have to react to this,” Soloviev said. “And the answer is very simple, we have to show a map of the United States of America.”

The state television host then released a map titled “How Did the United States Expand Its Territory?” on the screen.

“I believe that the State Duma should say that we recognize Mexico’s territorial right to the territories taken from it, as a result of the hostilities of 1748, because these matters do not have a statute of limitations. So, of course, New Mexico should be returned by the United States to the Mexican Republic,” Soloviev said.

It would be “fair”, he said.

Mexico ceded 55% of its territory, including present-day New Mexico, in a treaty signed on February 2, 1848, which ended the war between the United States and Mexico.

“Similarly, we must carefully consider the fate of the Free State of Texas, because in 1745 it was invaded and that too is completely unacceptable.”

The Republic of Texas was annexed in 1845 by the United States and became the 28th state in the country.

While Solovyov gives the wrong dates, the map he shares shows the right ones – 1848 when Mexico ceded New Mexico and 1845 for the annexation of the Republic of Texas.

He does not mention Louisiana or Oregon, both shown on the map, in his remarks. Louisiana was acquired by the United States from the French First Republic in 1803, while the United States and Great Britain signed the Oregon Treaty in 1846.

Soloviev added: “In any case, I think we should have the State Duma and the Federation Council to pass a law where we believe that the main objective is liberation and that we recognize the right of Mexicans to demand the return of their land.

Newsweek contacted the State Department and the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry by email.

Ukraine gained independence in 1991 after almost seven decades under Moscow’s control, after the majority of the population voted to break with the Soviet Union.

Update 4/28/23, 10:06 AM ET: This article has been updated with additional information.

