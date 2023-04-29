Abortion draft leak made us targets for assassination, says Samuel Alito | Roe vs. Wade





Samuel Alito said the ruling he wrote stripping the federal abortion right made him and other US Supreme Court justices targets for assassination, but denied allegations that he was responsible for leaking it as a draft.

Those of us who were thought to be the majority who approved of my draft advice were actually the targets of assassination, Alito told The Wall Street Journal in an interview published Friday.

It was rational for people to believe that they could prevent Dobbs’ decision by killing one of us.

Alito wrote the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson, the Mississippi case that overturned Roe v. Wade, which established abortion rights in 1973.

Alitos’ draft decision was leaked to Politico on May 2 last year, prompting nationwide outcry and protest. The final decision was made on June 24.

On June 8, a gunman was arrested outside the home of Brett Kavanaugh, Alito being one of six conservatives on the nine-judge tribunal. Accused of attempted murder of an American judge, the man pleaded not guilty.

Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts voted against overthrowing Roe, but the three right-wingers installed by Republicans under Donald Trump ensured his downfall regardless.

Progressives accused a conservative, possibly the radical Alito, of orchestrating the leak in an effort to lock in a majority for such a momentous decision.

Alito said: This is maddening to me. Look, that made us targets for assassination. Would I do this to myself? Would the five of us have done this to each other? It’s quite implausible.

The leak was investigated by the Marshal of the Supreme Court, without identifying the author.

Saying the marshal has done a good job with the resources available, Alito said he has a pretty good idea of ​​who is responsible, but that’s different from the level of evidence needed to name someone.

Alito said the leak was part of an effort to prevent Dobbs’ project from becoming the court’s decision. And that’s how he was used for those six weeks by outsiders, as part of the campaign to try to intimidate the court.

He also said the leak had created an atmosphere of suspicion and mistrust. The judges worked on it, he said, and last year we did our job, but it was damaging.

Last November, after a bombshell report from the New York Times, Alito denied disclosing information about a ruling in a 2014 case involving contraception and religious rights.

His Wall Street Journal interview seemed destined to further irritate Democrats and progressives. Judges routinely claim not to be politically motivated, but even with a Democrat in the White House, the court has handed down other landmark conservative rulings, including a relaxation of gun control laws.

The Joe Bidens administration has shunned calls for reform, including the idea that justices should be added to strike a balance or give the liberals a majority, mirroring Democratic control of the White House and Senate.

Samuel Alito in March 2019. Photograph: Susan Walsh/AP

Alito told the Journal that he doesn’t feel physically in danger, as we now have plenty of protection. He also said that he was basically driven around in a tank, and that I’m not really supposed to go anywhere alone without the tank and my police members.

Complaining that the criticism also fueled by corruption allegations against two other Tories, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, was news in my lifetime, Alito said: We are hammered daily, and I think quite unfairly in many cases.

And nobody, practically nobody, defends us. The idea has always been that judges are not supposed to respond to criticism, but if the courts are unjustly attacked, the organized bar will stand up for them.

Alito said judicial authorities had, if anything, participated to some degree in these attacks.

He declined to comment on ProPublica reporting on Thomas’ friendship with Harlan Crow, a Republican mega-donor who provided gifts and purchases that Thomas largely did not disclose.

But Alito complained about how Kavanaugh was treated when sexual assault allegations surfaced during his confirmation process.

After Judge Kavanaugh was accused of being a rapist, he gave an impassioned speech, made an impassioned scene, and he was criticized because it was supposedly not wise, not the proper behavior for a judge to speak in these terms.

I don’t know if someone calls you a rapist?

The charges against Kavanaugh included an attempted rape while a high school student. On Friday, the Guardian reported that new information showed serious omissions in a Senate investigation into the allegations, mounted when Republicans controlled the chamber.

Polls show that public confidence in the Supreme Court has reached historic lows.

Were bombed, Alito complained, then those attacking us said: Look how unpopular they are. Look how much their approval rating has dropped.

Well, yes, what do you expect when day after day they are illegitimate. They engage in all kinds of unethical conduct. They do this, they do that?

Such attacks, he said, undermine trust in government [as] it’s one thing to say the court is wrong; it is another thing to say that it is an illegitimate institution.

With some court watchers, the interview landed heavily.

Robert Maguire, research director for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, an independent watchdog, said: There is no depth in pity [justices] and Alito in particular feel uncomfortable when faced with public criticism.

