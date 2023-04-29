US House of Representatives votes to repeal Biden’s solar tariff waiver





April 28 (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday voted to repeal President Joe Biden’s suspension of tariffs on solar panels from four Southeast Asian countries, a move aimed at support a national supply chain, but which solar project builders say would block clean energy. development.

The resolution passed by a vote of 221 to 202. It will now be sent to the Democratic-controlled Senate for consideration, where its fate is uncertain. The White House has warned it opposes the legislation, saying in a statement that Biden would veto it.

The measure passed with the help of 12 Democrats. Eight Republicans voted against.

The bipartisan effort to reinstate tariffs on solar imports from Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam aims to boost domestic solar makers who say they can’t compete with cheap products made overseas . Panels from the four countries, which host manufacturing facilities owned by Chinese companies, account for about 80% of US supplies.

“Today’s bipartisan vote holds China accountable for violating our trade laws and marks a great victory for American solar manufacturers and workers,” said Rep. Bill Posey, a Republican who sponsored the resolution. , in an emailed statement.

Last year, Biden removed tariffs on solar products from the four countries as the Commerce Department considered whether those imports evaded duties on Chinese-made goods and violated U.S. law.

Months later, the department issued a preliminary ruling to impose tariffs on solar products that Chinese companies manufacture in countries that match current tariffs on goods they manufacture in China. The trade said this week that it would make its final decision in August. It was originally scheduled for next week.

A solar trade group, the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), said the legislation would impose $1 billion in tariffs and result in 30,000 job losses in the industry. The group said Biden’s waiver is a “strategic bridge” that allows domestic manufacturing time to reach a level needed to supply U.S. projects.

“We urge senators to see through this political charade and look at the facts,” SEIA President Abigail Ross Hopper said in a statement.

The measure was introduced by Republicans and Democrats in January under the Congressional Review Act (CRA), a law that allows Congress to override federal agency rules.

Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Richard Chang

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/us-house-vote-repeal-biden-solar-policy-2023-04-28/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos