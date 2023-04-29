Russo-Ukrainian War Latest News: Putin Signs Decree Sentencing Life in Prison for Treason





President Vladimir Putin signed a decree officially increasing the maximum sentence for treason to life in prison in an effort to quell dissent since the start of the war in Ukraine.

The decree was posted on the Kremlin website. Lawmakers have already passed legislation extending the maximum sentence for treason from 20 years to life in prison.

Legislators also approved raising the maximum sentence for acts of terrorism, which are defined as acts that destabilize Russia and endanger life, from the current 15 to 20 years.

It comes after Russian Colonel Mikhail Mizinchev, who has been called the butcher of Mariupol and has been sanctioned by the West for his role in the war in Ukraine, was sacked as deputy defense minister, according to military bloggers and leading news websites.

Mizintsev orchestrated the siege of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol earlier in the war last year. In September, he was appointed Undersecretary of Defense for Logistics and Materiel.

In another update, at least 25 people were killed as large explosions rocked Kiev and its neighboring cities in the early hours of today after Russian forces rained down missiles on Ukraine.

Highlights Show latest update 1682742639South Korea considering catastrophic aid option for Ukraine

South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol said on Friday that South Korea was considering options when it comes to providing lethal aid to Ukraine.

In a speech at Harvard University’s Kennedy School on the 5th day of his state visit to the United States, President Yoon said, “Russian aggression is a violation of international law and the rights of Ukrainians.”

When asked if there was a possibility that South Korea would provide lethal aid to Ukraine, President Moon replied, “We are closely monitoring the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine and will take appropriate measures to comply with international norms and international law.”

We are considering various options.

Prior to this, Yoon changed his stance against arming Ukraine for the first time in an interview with Reuters last week, saying that South Korea could expand aid to Ukraine beyond humanitarian and economic aid should Ukraine suffer a massive civilian attack.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Sravasti Dasgupta Apr 29, 2023 05:30

1682740800Zelensky meets the Presidents of Slovakia and the Czech Republic

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Slovak President Zuzana Aputov and Czech President Petr Pavel.

Zelensky said Ukraine had discussed military aid to help resolve the Russian invasion and prepare for a counteroffensive, as well as a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania in July.

“We are looking forward to ambitious decisions that will strengthen Europe’s security,” he said. The time has come to get rid of uncertainty.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Talk of a counter-offensive against the Russian invasion in the spring of Ukraine has been around for a long time, but has yet to materialize.

Czech President Pavel said what he saw in Ukraine reminded him of the horrors of the wars in Afghanistan and the former Yugoslavia.

Fortunately, that did not bring Ukraine down, said Pavel, a retired army general and former senior NATO official. It’s not surprising that Russia has shown a savage nature in recent years.

Emily Atkinson Apr 29, 2023 05:00

1682739039Zelensky demands removal of restrictions on Ukrainian food exports.

In a phone call with European Union President Charles Michel, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the lifting of the ban on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products from some neighboring European countries.

Artificial and illegal restrictions on trade with the European Union are hitting Ukraine, both economically and politically, resisting Russian aggression, Prime Minister Zelensky said in a statement from his office.

I am convinced that in the event of a war with Russia, Ukraine and the European Union as candidate states must always comply with the provisions of the Union Agreement and the rules and regulations of the EU Single Market.

Alternatives to legal access would therefore not be considered a solution to the problem, he said.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Sravasti Dasgupta 29 Apr 2023 04:30

1682737200 Top diplomats visit Odessa to support

Seven foreign ministers from Ukraine’s European supporters group visited the war-torn country on Friday, expressing support for Kiev in its fight against Russian aggression.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met foreign ministers from four Nordic countries and three Baltic countries in the southern port city of Odesa, and repeatedly appealed for the delivery of American fighters to their country.

Kuleba said we need jets to protect our brigades that will (counterattack).

There was no commitment, but I have a feeling our colleagues are in good spirits on the matter, he added.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Kuleva met with the foreign ministers of Denmark, Sweden, Iceland, Norway, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Due to Finland’s government formation talks, the Nordic countries were represented by senior foreign ministry officials.

“With this visit, we express the strong Nordic and Baltic support for Ukraine and its people,” said Sweden’s Tobias Billstrm, who currently holds the European Union’s six-month presidency.

I honestly can’t remember if Odesa hosted so many foreign ministers at one time. If this is a first, Kuleba said he’s excited to set a new standard with his colleagues.

Emily Atkinson Apr 29, 2023 04:00

1682733600body in the forest | Independent TV Original Documentary

It’s been a month since Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine. Russian forces withdrew from around Kiev, and in the aftermath, Bel Trew and her team found bodies in an abandoned Russian encampment.

His hands were tied. He was burned and shot in the back. Soldiers said he was a teenager.

Bel discovers a world of nightmares while trying to figure out who she is and what happened. It was a country struggling to find thousands of missing people and identify the dead.

It’s been a month since Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine. Russian forces withdrew from around Kiev, and in the aftermath, Bel Trew and her team found bodies in an abandoned Russian encampment. His hands were tied. He was burned and shot in the back. Soldiers said he was a teenager. Bel discovers a world of nightmares as she tries to figure out who she is and what happened. It was a country struggling to find thousands of missing people and identify the dead. Bel Trew’s The Body in the Woods is currently streaming on Independent TV and Smart TV.

Emily Atkinson Apr 29, 2023 03:00

1682730000Horrifying Google Earth update shows Ukraine before and after Russian attack.

Google has updated aerial maps of Ukraine for the first time since the Russian offensive began. Updated with images that now show the full scale of devastation.

The contrast is stark in Mariupol. The city used to be an industrial center producing steel and other metals, but after an invasion in February 2022, it came under siege by Russian troops and is now occupied by Vladimir Putin’s forces.

The old Maruipole was gutted by its occupants, who estimated that 90% of its residential buildings were damaged or destroyed in the bombing.

Here, The Independent takes a look at some of the most impressive examples from Google Earth.

Emily Atkinson Apr 29, 2023 02:00

1682726400Watch: Antenna of building hit by Russian missile

Ukraine war: antenna on building hit by Russian missile

Emily Atkinson Apr 29, 2023 01:00

1682722800U.S. deeply disappointed by Russia’s refusal to visit imprisoned journalists

Deputy State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters on Friday that the United States was deeply disappointed with the refusal of the Russian embassy’s request to visit detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

Russia said Thursday it had denied the request in response to Washington’s refusal to grant visas to a group of Russian journalists.

Gershkovich was arrested last month and charged with espionage, a charge he denies. The United States has designated him for wrongful detention.

Emily Atkinson Apr 29, 2023 00:00

1682719259 Turkey’s Ziraat Bank can arbitrate payments for Russian grain.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey’s state-owned lender Ziraat Bank could mediate payments for Russian grain and fertilizer, adding that Ankara was still negotiating with participants in the deal.

The deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July, will allow Ukrainian grain trapped in the conflict to be safely exported from Black Sea ports.

Emily Atkinson Apr 28, 2023 23:00

1682715659Russian Missile Strike Kills At Least 25, Ukraine Declares Iron Fist Counterattack

Ukraine said it was finalizing preparations for a massive ground attack to retake land occupied by Russia after Moscow launched a massive missile strike that killed at least 25 people in weeks.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleski Reznikov said weapons received from the West would help Kiev break through Russian lines with an iron fist as Kiev seeks to regain a fifth of its land occupied by Moscow. God willing, the weather and the commander’s decision, we will do it, Reznikov said in an online news briefing, adding that Ukrainian forces are ready to strike back at a high rate.

Emily Atkinson Apr 28, 2023 22:00

