First Republic Bank: US Officials in Urgent Bailout Talks; American banking crisis





Urgent talks are being led by US officials to save First Republic Bank as private sector initiatives, led by the bank’s advisers, have yet to result in an agreement.

As Reuters reported citing sources, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve are among government agencies that have begun in recent days to orchestrate meetings with financial firms to set up a lifeline for the struggling lender.

One of the sources mentioned that government participation facilitates the involvement of more parties such as banks and private equity firms in the negotiations.

Meanwhile, another person familiar with the matter noted that it was unclear whether the US government was planning to participate in a rescue of the First Republic’s private sector. The government’s commitment, however, has emboldened First Republic leaders as they scramble to strike a deal that would avoid a takeover by US regulators.

In March, First Republic was at the center of the regional banking crisis in the United States. The bank’s rapid expansion, fueled by the attraction of wealthy customers, came to a halt when those customers began withdrawing their deposits, causing significant damage to the bank.

The sources requested anonymity as the discussions are confidential.

“We are engaged in discussions with multiple parties about our strategic options while continuing to serve our customers,” First Republic said in a statement.

The Treasury Department declined to comment; the FDIC and the Federal Reserve did not immediately respond to emailed after-hours requests for comment.

Wall Street banks have been trying to find a solution for the First Republic since 11 of America’s biggest lenders deposited $30 billion in the bank on March 16 to stem a regional banking crisis that led to the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Talks for a deal took on new urgency this week after the First Republic revealed on Monday that it had deposit outflows of more than $100 billion in the first quarter. Although the bank said its deposits had stabilized, it revealed that it was losing money as it had to replace withdrawn deposits with interest-bearing funding from the Federal Reserve.

U.S. officials consider a deal with the private sector preferable to an FDIC receivership, two of the sources said. But many of the options on offer – including selling assets or creating a “bad bank” that would isolate its underwater assets – have so far failed to result in a deal, the sources added.

For a resolution to be effective, it should provide protection against losses that the First Republic or a prospective acquiring entity would suffer in the event of a transaction. These losses would stem from the bank’s loan portfolio and fixed income investments, which have low yields that would be devalued to reflect an increase in interest rates.

First Republic is looking at a blow, if not a total loss, to shareholders under options that would prevent US regulators from taking over, one of the sources said. First Republic shares have lost 95% of their value since the regional banking crisis began on March 8.

However, sources further noted that no decision on the way forward has been made and no deal is certain.

