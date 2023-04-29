US military orders air safety suspended following deadly helicopter crashes





The U.S. Army Chief of Staff grounded all Army Airmen not involved in critical missions following two recent helicopter crashes that left 12 soldiers dead.

The order from Army Chief of Staff James McConville requires Airmen to undergo required training, according to the Army.

The safety of our Airmen is our top priority, and this withdrawal is an important step in ensuring that we are doing everything we can to prevent accidents and protect our personnel, McConville said in a statement.

Army Pilots, under the direction of McConvilles, will focus on safety and training protocols to ensure our pilots and aircrew have the knowledge, training and awareness necessary to complete their mission safely. security.

The safety shutdown comes after the Thursday mid-air collision of two AH-64 Apache helicopters near Fort Wainwright, Alaska, which killed three soldiers and injured another. Two of the soldiers died at the scene and the third died while being taken to hospital, according to a statement from the US Army’s 11th Airborne Division.

The crash happened about 100 miles south of Fort Wainwright, where the helicopters are based as part of the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment.

This is an incredible loss for the families of these soldiers, their fellow soldiers and for the division, Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division, said in the statement. Our hearts and prayers go out to their families, friends and loved ones, and we put all the resources of the Army at their disposal to support them.

The deadly collision came just weeks after nine soldiers died when two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a nighttime training mission near Fort Campbell, Kentucky, the military said.

The medical evacuation helicopters were on a routine training mission when they crashed at around 10:00 p.m. local time in an open field opposite a residential area. All nine service members aboard both aircraft were killed.

The incidents are being investigated, according to the military, but there is no indication of any pattern between the two.

