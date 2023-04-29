AI launching nukes would be illegal under proposed US law





Enlarge / An AI generated image of a mushroom cloud.

Mid Road

On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.) and Reps. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), Don Beyer (D-Va.) and Ken Buck (R-Colo.) announced bipartisan legislation aimed at preventing an artificial intelligence system to make nuclear launch decisions. The Block Nuclear Launch by Autonomous Artificial Intelligence Act would prohibit the use of federal funds to launch any nuclear weapon by an automated system without “meaningful human control.”

As we live in an increasingly digital age, we must ensure that humans alone hold the power to command, control and launch nuclear weapons and not robots, Markey said in a press release. That’s why I’m proud to introduce the Block Nuclear Launch by Autonomous Artificial Intelligence Act. We need to keep humans informed about life and death decisions to use lethal force, especially for our most dangerous weapons.

The new bill builds on existing U.S. Department of Defense policy, which states that in all cases, “the United States will keep a human ‘informed’ of all essential actions to inform and execute decisions. of the President to initiate and end nuclear weapon employment.”

The new bill seeks to codify the Department of Defense principle into law, and it also follows the recommendation of the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, which called on the United States to affirm its policy that only human beings can authorize the use of nuclear weapons.

While the US military’s use of AI may be appropriate to enhance national security, the use of AI to deploy nuclear weapons without a human chain of command and control is reckless, dangerous, and should be prohibited, Buck said in a statement. I am proud to co-sponsor this bill to ensure that humans, not machines, have the final say on the most critical and sensitive military decisions.

The new bill comes amid growing concern over the future potential of rapidly advancing (and sometimes misunderstood and overrated) generative AI technology, prompting a group of researchers to call for a pause in the development of “more powerful” systems than GPT-4 in March.

While GPT-4 is unafraid of launching a nuclear strike, a group of AI researchers evaluating the capabilities of today’s most popular large language models for OpenAI fear that future more advanced AI systems will pose a threat to human civilization. Some of this fear has transferred to the population at large, despite concerns about the existential threats of AI that remain controversial in the broader machine learning community.

Technology hot topics aside, the new bill is also part of a larger plan by Markey and Lieu to avoid nuclear escalation. The couple also recently reintroduced a bill that would prohibit any US president from launching a nuclear strike without prior authorization from Congress. The overall goal, according to members of Congress, is to reduce the risk of “nuclear Armageddon” and prevent nuclear proliferation.

Cosponsors of the Block Nuclear Launch by Autonomous Artificial Intelligence Act in the Senate include Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

