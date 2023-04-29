Russians appear to be incentivizing US planes to fight in Syria, general says





According to the three-star general in charge of US air operations in the Middle East, Russian pilots have begun buzzing US warplanes over Syria in apparent invitations to dogfights.

It’s the latest example of Russian troops becoming increasingly confrontational with the United States and its allies as they cross over war zones and in shared airspace around the world.

Russian airmen are increasingly belligerent in their approach and maneuvering aggressively, almost as if they are trying to fight, Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, head of Air Forces Central Command, told the publication Defense One. Our protocols would say they were supposed to stay several miles apart and watch each other.

He warned American airmen not to engage.

Were not going to act like they do, Grynkewich told Defense One. Were going to act professionally and were going to try to defuse the situation.

For months, Grynkewich has warned of increasingly hostile actions by Russian forces in Syria, where Moscow is backing the Assad regime in the 12-year civil war that has killed hundreds of thousands of civilians and displaced more half of the country’s pre-war population.

About 900 US military personnel remain in Syria to advise and assist the patchwork of rebel forces fighting government troops. The Pentagon also continues to launch airstrikes and raids from other parts of the region as part of its decade-long mission to contain the Islamic State group inside Syria.

While they support forces on opposite sides of the Syrian conflict and both fight Islamic State militants, US and Russian troops have not clashed directly. Grynkewich suggested unprofessional Russian measures could jeopardize efforts to prevent the situation from escalating.

Armed Russian warplanes flew over US-led coalition and partner ground forces more than two dozen times between March 1 and April 19, AFCENT said in an April 19 press release. .

Russian planes have also violated longstanding deconfliction protocols 85 times since March 1, including 22 in the past nine days, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported Friday. That’s a slight increase from the 63 airspace violations the Air Force has made public as of April 19.

The Air Force did not provide further details in response to a question Friday from the Air Force Times.

But Grynkewich told NBC News in March that Russian jets violated al-Tanfs airspace about 25 times in 22 days, compared to zero times in February and 14 in January. It was on track to be double what it has been in the past, he said.

They regularly fly directly over our units within a radius of about a mile, no more than a mile staggered to either side, while we have forces on the ground in al-Tanf, he told NBC News. It’s an uncomfortable situation.

In April, the Air Force released two videos that appear to show Russian Su-35 fighter jets veering close to US F-16 fighters in coalition airspace over Syria, filmed from the perspective of the F-16.

The planes were operating in airspace that US-Russian protocols recognize as coalition-controlled airspace over Syria, video of an April 2 incident said. The Russian Su-35 had not been deconfined when it entered the airspace.

The second video, of an April 18 incident in coalition airspace, noted that the Russian pilot approached within 2,000 feet of a US aircraft in violation of deconfliction protocols. American jets arrived from elsewhere in the region to intercept the Su-35.

These flights do not comply with 2019 protocols established between the coalition and Russia to avoid miscalculations and potentially dangerous encounters in the airspace over Syria, the Air Force said in a statement. its statement of April 19.

The al-Tanf garrison is protected by a 34-mile deconfliction zone, and US and Russian forces also share a direct line where they can discuss possible close calls. These measures are in place to prevent US and Russian forces from seeing an incoming aircraft as an attack on their respective positions and from retaliating in kind.

But Grynkewich said Russia’s recent behavior shows an unprecedented disregard for those safeguards.

We saw Russian planes approach within 500 feet of our aircraft, he said in the statement. As a professional air force, we will do everything in our power to ensure flight safety and engage in accordance with our special instructions. However, if an entity threatens the safety and security of coalition forces in the air or on the ground, we will take prompt action to address the threat.

In March, Grynkewich suggested Russia’s uptick in reckless behavior could be a sign that its military is trying to destabilize US troops in favor of its ally Iran. He suspects the overflights are part of a joint pressure campaign to resist the US military presence in the region.

I can’t prove it yet, but I was watching him very closely, he told reporters on March 7.

Planes don’t just fly by, he said. They fly there, and they orbit a bit. They’re trying to say, Hey, we don’t recognize that you have the ability to operate in this airspace, and we were going to challenge you to do that.

Typically, the United States sees Russian Su-24 or Su-34 fighter jets designed to attack ground targets paired with air-to-air fighters like the Su-35, Grynkewich said. Manned surveillance drones and planes also monitor US positions in Syria.

It’s a bit more worrying to me, if they’re potentially developing…what our forces look like on the ground and how they’re deployed, he said.

Americans have turned to the deconfliction hotline to file their complaints, asking why Russian forces aren’t sending these drones to spy on Islamic State instead, Grynkewich said. Russia complained about American behavior in return.

US troops are particularly on high alert for Russian interference after a Su-27 harassed an MQ-9 Reaper intelligence drone on patrol over the Black Sea on March 14, apparently damaging it enough to force him into the water.

It was the first time such an interaction had been made public since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. US officials called the incident a particularly dangerous moment in an area where the Russian and American planes pass regularly without problems. .

European NATO and non-allied pilots also continue to intercept Russian aircraft around Europe. On Wednesday, Germany and the United Kingdom sent Eurofighter jets to intercept two Su-27 fighters and an Il-20 reconnaissance plane flying without transponder signals in international airspace over the Baltic Sea, the German Air Force said on Twitter. Danish and Swedish jets also intercepted a Russian plane over the Baltic Sea on April 20, according to NATO’s Allied Air Command.

Rachel Cohen joined Air Force Times as a senior reporter in March 2021. Her work has appeared in Air Force Magazine, Inside Defense, Inside Health Policy, The Frederick News-Post (Md.), The Washington Post, and others. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.airforcetimes.com/news/your-air-force/2023/04/28/russians-seem-to-be-baiting-us-jets-to-dogfight-in-syria-general-says/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos