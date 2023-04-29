Sudanese war latest: NHS doctor says last evacuation flight may leave on government U-turn





If the ceasefire ends, a British withdrawal from Sudan could be ‘impossible’, warns Cleverly.

Sign up for breaking news emails to receive free real-time breaking news alerts delivered straight to your inbox.Sign up for free breaking news emails.

NHS doctors have now been told they can leave Sudan on the last evacuation flight from Sudan due to the government’s U-turn action.

Previously, more than 20 NHS medical staff had been denied evacuation rights by the government because they were not British nationals but had UK work permits.

The change of decision comes hours before Britain’s final flight to rescue Britons from a war-torn country.

Those wishing to leave must go directly to the Wadi Saeedna site by 12pm local time.

Residents said Sudan was rocked by massive explosions and incessant gunfire, even though both sides agreed to an extension of the ceasefire in the war.

Residents reported fierce clashes in the upmarket district of Khartoum in Kafouri. There, the military previously used fighter jets to bomb rival Rapid Support Forces in the region just hours after the ceasefire went into effect.

Key PointsShow latest update 1682756758 NHS doctors say government u-turn to last evacuation flight allowed.

NHS doctors have now been told they can leave Sudan on the last evacuation flight from Sudan due to the government’s U-turn action.

Previously, more than 20 NHS medical staff had been denied evacuation rights by the government because they were not British nationals but had UK work permits.

The change of decision comes hours before Britain’s final flight to rescue Britons from a war-torn country.

Those wishing to leave must go directly to the Wadi Saeedna site by 12pm local time.

(PA average)

Maryam Zakir-HussainApr 29, 2023 09:25

1682758824Watch Live: Sudanese Refugees Fleeing Conflict Arrive in UAE

More refugees from Sudan are expected to arrive in the United Arab Emirates today (29 April) after fleeing the conflict before the country’s ceasefire ends.

At least 670 people arrived in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah on Friday, believed to be of at least 12 nationalities, according to Al Arabiya.

Today’s arrival will come by boat.

Sudanese forces and the Parliamentary Rapid Support Force have been at odds since mid-April and have granted a 72-hour ceasefire period to allow people to leave.

Maryam Zakir-HussainApr 29, 2023 10:00

1682752833 British nationals must arrive at the airfield by 12pm local time.

British nationals seeking to flee Sudan must arrive at the evacuation airfield by noon after the government announced that flights from the war-torn country would be suspended on Saturday.

The Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development Office is urging those remaining in Sudan to go to the Wadi Saeedna site before 12:00pm local time to process for their last trip.

About 1,573 people on 13 flights have been evacuated from an airfield near the capital, Khartoum, but thousands more British citizens may remain.

It comes amid criticism of the speed of the British withdrawal, which bought more time after a three-day extension of the ceasefire was agreed between warring generals on Thursday.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden denied the government’s decision to suspend flights would effectively abandon those unable to travel to potentially hazardous airfields.

The government is also under pressure to expand eligibility criteria for evacuation, citing the decline in the number of British passport holders as a reason for ending the rescue operation.

Downing Street has so far rejected requests to broaden its standards beyond British citizens and immediate family members.

Concerns have been raised that the current approach could split families or leave some members behind, with Labor urging ministers to use longer hours to rescue others.

After the decision to suspend evacuation flights on Saturday, US Foreign Secretary David Lammy urged the government not to turn away British residents without passports, including an NHS doctor known to be trapped in the conflict zone.

Maryam Zakir-HussainApr 29, 2023 08:20

1682750966Wounded British doctor finally escapes war zone in Sudan with mother – but many NHS doctors are left behind

If you miss…

An injured British doctor and his elderly mother finally escaped Sudan on a British evacuation plane, but numerous NHS doctors were left behind.

The recently retired doctor after working for the NHS for more than 30 years avoided sepsis after undergoing surgery at an airfield in Khartoum, and his 87-year-old mother eventually received a temporary UK visa after waiting nearly 16 hours. Decision made at the air base.

His daughter, a British doctor living in London who calls herself Dr A to protect her family in Sudan, told The Independent of her utter relief that she and her sister arrived safely in Cyprus this morning after a nightmare of four days. .

Maryam Zakir-HussainApr 29, 2023 07:49

1682748000Watch: The emotional moment of a journalist who found his uncle among the refugees

Sudan: A touching moment when a journalist finds his uncle among refugees

Emily Atkinson Apr 29, 2023 07:00

1682740800Labor Renews Request to Allow UK Residents to Evacuate Sudan

Labor again called on the government to allow British residents to evacuate Sudan after ministers announced Saturday the operation would end due to reduced demand from British citizens.

“Labor gives credit to the brave troops and FCDO staff who are working around the clock to evacuate British citizens,” said US Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

But if demand declines while the ceasefire is in place, the government should expand the criteria to include UK residents seeking to flee Sudan.

It is not right for the government to applaud NHS doctors one day and prevent them from flying out of conflict the next.

Emily Atkinson Apr 29, 2023 05:00

1682733600ICYMI | Labor urges government to join all UK residents in withdrawing from Sudan

All British residents should be entitled to evacuate from Sudan, Labor said amid fears that people could be left behind if the country goes back to fighting.

The government has rejected calls to extend refugee eligibility beyond British passport holders and their immediate family members, and has faced domestic and international criticism for its response.

On Thursday night, warring parties in the northeast African country agreed to extend the ongoing ceasefire by three more days to buy more time for those trying to leave the country.

Policy Correspondent Jon Stone provides additional information:

Emily Atkinson Apr 29, 2023 03:00

Saved 1682726400 British lives during Covid. Now leaving the NHS doctor to say that medical personnel are cut off from flights to Sudan.

An NHS doctor who saved a British man’s life during Covid died after British forces forced her out of an evacuation point in Sudan.

The UK government is only allowing British passport holders and their families to plan evacuation to Sudan, and at least eight NHS doctors are putting their safety at risk, The Independent understands.

The government has now said anyone who is not a passport holder must find another route to Britain, such as crossing the Egypt-Sudan border where a humanitarian crisis is raging.

Rebecca Thomas and Tara Cobham report:

Emily Atkinson Apr 29, 2023 01:00

1682719201 Darfur death toll rises to 96 – UN

At least 96 people have been killed in inter-communal violence that has rekindled in conflict between the military and the RSF in Sudan’s Darfur region since Monday, UN Human Rights Office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said.

She added that the chaos was mounting as at least eight prisons were released and escaped, including five in Khartoum and two in Darfur.

In El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur, a major hospital supported by medical charity Doctors Without Borders has been looted in violent raids over the past two days, the group said.

Many people are trapped in this deadly violence. said Sylvain Perron, MSF Deputy Sudan Operations Manager Sylvain Perron.

Emily Atkinson Apr 28, 2023 23:00

1682715601 British citizen, the story of a family stranded in Sudan with nowhere to go’

Relatives of those still remaining in Sudan told Martha McHardy of their fears as the evacuation continued.

Nearly 900 British nationals have been evacuated near the capital, Khartoum, since the 72-hour ceasefire began.

The ceasefire was due to end at midnight on Friday, but paramilitary rapid reinforcements joined Sudanese forces in agreeing to an extension of the ceasefire. Mohammed Max, of Glasgow, told The Independent that his sister, a British citizen, and mother, a non-citizen, had been at the airport since Thursday morning trying to get out of Sudan.

A Glasgow resident has expressed concern about her 60-year-old mother, who has diabetes and cannot leave because she is not a British citizen. Mr Max, his father and his sister are both British citizens.

They went to the airport yesterday, and were told they couldn’t come with their sister because their mother was not British. They have nowhere to go, said Mr. Max.

He said his 23-year-old sister would not leave her mother alone in Sudan.

Max kept in touch with his relatives. He said that when he told them they just cried.

My sister cannot leave her mother alone because she has no one to go to. She will never do that.

There are bombs everywhere and on their way to the airport they see dead bodies in the street.

Emily Atkinson Apr 28, 2023 22:00

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/africa/sudan-conflict-2023-war-map-ceasefire-latest-b2328660.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos