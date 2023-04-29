US seizure of oil tanker triggered capture of Iranian tanker





US authorities have ordered an Iranian crude oil tanker to reroute to the United States in recent days, which officials say was the trigger for Iran’s decision to seize a tanker bound for the states United Thursday.

Three people briefed on the situation said the United States intervened to summon a ship loaded with Iranian crude, originally destined for China, as Washington seeks to tighten sanctions enforcement against Tehran. The Iranian Navy tried unsuccessfully to pursue the tanker after it began its final voyage.

People said the US Department of Justice seized the tanker, the Suez Rajan, under a court order with the cooperation of at least one company involved in the vessel. The Suez Rajan has come under scrutiny since it was accused last year of boarding a shipment of Iranian oil, then destined for China, from another vessel near Singapore. The DoJ declined to comment.

The previously unreported US action against the Suez Rajan sheds new light on Iran’s decision to seize the Advantage Sweet, a US-bound tanker carrying Kuwaiti crude and chartered by Chevron .

A US official said Thursday’s seizure appears to be in retaliation for a previous US seizure of Iranian oil, which Iran recently tried to recover but failed.

Iran has a history of seizing tankers in retaliation for Western countries targeting its crude oil shipments. In 2019, Iran seized two British-flagged tankers shortly after the UK seized an Iranian ship that had stopped in Gibraltar en route to Syria. Last year, Iran also seized two Greek-flagged vessels in the Strait of Hormuz after Greece allowed the United States to dump cargo from an Iranian tanker in Greek waters.

The US seizure will also raise questions about whether US-linked operators were sufficiently warned of the heightened potential dangers of sailing vessels such as the Advantage Sweet near Iran.

Suez Rajans’ alleged involvement in the US-sanctioned Iranian oil trade was exposed in February 2022 by United Against Nuclear Iran, a lobby group. The news led to a civil lawsuit in Manhattan by the families of the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

In a larger case that remains ongoing, they sought to have the US seize Iranian oil carried by the Suez Rajan to help pay compensation that a US court in 2018 found Iran owed them for his role in the attacks. The request was later withdrawn.

US interest in the ship arose because the vessel is owned by Fleetscape, a subsidiary of US firm Oaktree Capital. This contrasts with the so-called ghost fleet of ships usually used to transport Iranian oil. Ownership of these vessels is shrouded in secrecy, making it difficult to bring claims.

At the time of the 2022 claims, Fleetscape said all operational decisions were made by Empire Navigation, the vessels’ Greek operators. Fleetscape and Empire said they take the allegations very seriously and are cooperating with US authorities to investigate the matter. Martin Graham, managing director of Oaktree Capital, argued that neither Fleetscape nor Oaktree had any stake in the Suez Rajans cargo, according to a court filing.

Since these claims were raised, the Suez Rajan has kept a low profile, largely reporting positions in shelters near Singapore since last March. Kpler, a data analytics firm, has no record of its involvement in any transactions since February 2022. Vessel transmissions give a depth in the water that implies it has not unloaded its oil since she was accused of shipping Iranian crude oil. .

The Suez Rajan began its current journey, through the Strait of Malacca and then west across the Indian Ocean, on April 7. Its current location is unclear: According to Spire Global, a satellite data company, it last broadcast its position on the evening of April. 22 as it headed southwest past Madagascar towards the Cape of Good Hope.

The Advantage Sweet Suezmax tanker seized by Iran was operating under a short-term charter for Chevron, one of the largest US oil companies. Its crew, all of Indian nationality, is now detained by Iran. It was taken in the Gulf of Oman east of the Strait of Hormuz, according to US Central Command. Ships and crew seized by Iran in the past were eventually released, but often not for several months.

Fleetscape and Empire have been approached for comment.

