NHS staff in Sudan reportedly said they could board UK evacuation flights | method





NHS doctors stranded in Sudan were reportedly told they could make it safely on UK evacuation flights, but that it would take only a few hours to reach the airfield.

It comes after doctors’ unions demanded that NHS staff without British passports be included in the airlift that has so far evacuated more than 1,000 British nationals from the affected country.

Britons trapped in Sudan must fly by noon Saturday, local time, ministers announced. Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said more than 1,500 people were flown out on Friday night and a significant drop in coming British nationals meant it was time to end the operation.

The BBC reported that the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare sent a message to NHS doctors in Sudan on Friday night instructing them to go to the Wadi Seidna airfield north of the capital, Khartoum, for evacuation. Wadi Seydna, a military base with rough airstrips, is about 15 miles (24 km) north of the city.

Employees on leave to remain in the UK have been instructed to bring their dependents and NHS proof of employment.

Earlier, the British Medical Association had urged Foreign Secretary James Cleverly to allow the withdrawal of NHS medical staff who do not have British passports and cannot join the British armed forces.

Dr Abdulrahman Babiker, a Sudanese-born Registrar at Manchester’s Royal Medical Center, told Newsnight that RAF evacuation flights have been barred from returning to Britain after arriving at Wadi Seidna Air Base from which they depart.

The doctor said she worked in the UK during the Covid crisis and felt utterly betrayed by the week-long ban on work visa holders, despite repeated lobbying efforts by medical groups and trade unions.

Figures compiled by the House of Commons library show that doctors and nurses from all over the world work for the NHS, including 1,253 from Sudan. Several traveled to Sudan during Ramadan, which ended just a week ago.

Despite a ceasefire led by the regional organisation, the Intergovernmental Development Agency (IGAD), the sortie towards the airfield took place amid a tense security situation, with several airstrikes and shelling reported across Khartoum on Saturday morning.

An airstrike on Omdurman East on Friday evening injured many Quranic school students, local residents said.

Akram Ahmed from Wad-Nwabwai, near the el-Said Abdulrahman Mosque where the airstrikes took place, said: “People woke up this morning to the sound of strong airstrikes and fled, but last night there was shrapnel from anti-aircraft guns.” A mosque that injured two students, now they took them and vacated the Quran boarding school.

Residents of Khartoum, near the military headquarters and international airport, reported hearing crashes by 3 a.m. Saturday.

With Zeinab Mohammed Salih at Omdurman

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/apr/29/nhs-workers-in-sudan-reportedly-told-they-can-get-on-uk-evacuation-flights The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos