Updated Fisker Ocean Rise Timeline for US Market





Fisker has provided an update regarding the Fisker Ocean’s ramp-up schedule in the US market.

Today we want to share an email we received from Fisker which included an update to their schedule to speed up production for the US market. According to the message, “units destined for the United States will have a separate build-up period which is expected to begin between late May and June.” Previously, Fisker had estimated a ramp-up for US customers beginning the first week of May, separate from the ramp-up for Europe, and with vehicles ready to ship ahead of EPA approvals. Based on this information, we can anticipate a rise in the US market in the next 4 to 6 weeks.

Fisker’s email also included an update on the status of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approval process. Fisker said they are currently seeking an official Certificate of Conformity (CoC) from the EPA. Fisker provided the regulator with a full vehicle description and range test data. This data was obtained in a rolling road test performed by a third party testing laboratory. However, Fisker is still waiting for the EPA to provide a final date for certification. Henrik provided an update a few weeks ago. He said the EPA asked Fisker to send a physical vehicle for their review. This Fisker Ocean should now be in the hands of the agency for testing.

Where will the first Fisker Ocean be delivered?

Fisker also shared yesterday that it has obtained approval from European regulators to sell its Fisker Ocean electric SUVs in Europe. Deliveries are expected to begin in Europe on May 5. The initial version to ship will be the Ocean One, which is the limited edition launcher. However, Fisker did not reveal which country will receive the first Fisker Ocean. We conducted a poll during Episode 25 of All-Things Fisker. We asked viewers to predict which European country would receive the first delivery. Of the 100 people who voted, the majority believe Austria (40%) or Denmark (34%) will receive the first Fisker Ocean. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

In the words of Fisker… Fisker Ocean certified for Europe The award-winning Fisker Ocean SUV receives European certification and prepares for regional deliveries beginning May 5, 2023. Fisker is preparing for the first Ocean One delivery. Ocean SUV for sale, and we plan to start deliveries to European customers on May 5th! We expect to ship all orders of Fisker Ocean One by the end of September while also launching some shipments of Fisker Ocean Extreme, starting with Europe and the United States. We have also built several mid-level all-wheel-drive Fisker Ocean Ultras and produced front-wheel-drive Fisker Ocean Sports for testing and homologation purposes. We expect customer delivery of these builds to begin in September. We pursued a dual approval process for the Fisker Ocean in Europe and the United States simultaneously, an atypical approach to adjusting production and sales to regional demand. This strategy allowed us to remain flexible while pursuing an official Certificate of Conformity (CoC) with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). We provided the agency with a full description of the vehicle and the range test date recorded during a rolling road test at an independent third-party test lab. However, Fisker is waiting for the agency to provide a firm date for certification. We intend to ramp up production of the vehicles scheduled for European delivery in May. Units destined for the United States will have a separate ramp-up period that is expected to begin between late May and June. Our team is excited to begin delivering our Launch Edition Fisker Ocean One SUVs soon! Premium ItemsReserve your Fisker Ocean

