What’s the latest on UK mortgage rates? – UK Forbes Advisor





The Bank of England raised its benchmark interest rate from 4% to 4.25% in March. The 0.25 percentage point increase is the 11th increase since December 2021, when bank rates were just 0.1%. It set bank rates at their highest levels since 2008 and put further upward pressure on borrowing costs.

The next bank rate decision is expected to be announced on May 11, 2023.

Volatility and Uncertainty

Mortgage rates are stabilizing after costs surged after last September’s mini-budget, which sparked market uncertainty and pushed the pound to historic lows. Major lenders including NatWest, Barclays, Halifax and Virgin Money all closed the deal and put it back on the market at a higher price.

Mortgage costs continue to fall from their peak and potentially remain at current levels.

Average and optimal cost of popular deals

According to our mortgage partners Better.co.uk, the average cost of a two-year fixed rate contract is currently 4.54%. The average costs of 3-year and 5-year modifications are 4.46% and 4.22%, respectively. This compares to a high of over 6.50% in October 2022.

According to Better.co.uk, the most competitive deals are 3.78% for 2-year contracts, 4.08% for 3-year contracts and 3.79% for 5-year contracts. The best 10-year fixed rate deal today is 4.17%.

The current average two-year follow-up rate is 4.65%, compared to peer-leading deals priced at 4.39%.

According to Better.co.uk, the typical standard floating rate (SVR) has soared to 7.27%, reflecting the recent increase in bank rates. This compares with 4.30% in March 2022 and is the highest SVR since 2008.

According to Moneyfacts, there were 5,146 home mortgage transactions on the market in early April. This is an increase from 4,372 at the beginning of last month, and is approaching 5,300 in December 2021, before interest rates rise.

The number of mortgages available has plummeted to about 2,560 since last fall’s mini-budget.

interest rates and mortgages

So what does rising interest rates on mortgage costs mean so far?

About 2 million homeowners with variable rate deals like the base rate tracker will see their monthly payments increase almost immediately after the recent bank rate hike to 4.25%. For example, if the tracker rate rises from 4.5% to 4.75%, taking out a 200,000 loan over 25 years would cost you about $31 extra per month.

For example, people on fixed rate deals where interest rates are fixed for 2 or 5 years will not notice any difference in their monthly payments. However, the available mortgages are likely to be more expensive once the deal closes.

You can use our mortgage calculator to calculate the monthly cost of a mortgage for different interest rates.

house price and stamp duty

According to the Nationwide Building Society’s latest Home Price Index, home prices fell 3.3 per cent in the 12 months to March, with prices down 0.8 per cent from the previous month. This is the 7th consecutive month of decline and the price is 4.6% below the peak recorded in August 2022.

According to real estate portal Rightmove, the average price of homes for sale in April is currently 366,247, up 1.7% from last year and 0.2% from last month.

The stamp duty cuts announced in the mini-budget last fall raised the zero-rate range for real estate purchases from 125,000 to 250,000. Other tax cuts announced by former Prime Minister Liz Truss took a U-turn, but remained in place.

Why do interest rates rise?

Banks’ MPCs use rate hikes as a means to cool the economy and tame rising inflation. The consumer price index (CPI) inflation measure fell to 10.1% from the 12-month period to March, higher than the 9.8% analysts had expected, mainly due to higher costs in the food sector.

Inflation peaked at 11.1% in October but has since declined significantly. The government’s inflation target for the Bank of England is set at 2%.

One of the main long-term drivers of rising inflation is the cost of energy. From 1 April 2023, the energy price cap set by regulator Ofgem has been fixed at 3,280. Expenses are annual bills for dual-fuel households paid by direct debit based on typical consumption.

However, the Government’s own Energy Price Guarantee (EPG), which was put in place to protect households from skyrocketing energy costs, applies instead. The current EPG is set at 2,500 per year.

Originally, the EPG was scheduled to increase to 3,000 from April 1, but the government decided to apply the limit of 2,500 for three more months from April to the end of June ahead of the March budget bill.

What mortgage deals are available?

With rising bank rates, tracking mortgage costs can be challenging, especially when interest rates change and deals are made every day.

One simple way is to use the Mortgage Tables provided by Better.co.uk.

You should enter your personal criteria in the table below to find out what deals are available at current rates for the type of mortgage you are seeking. Here’s what to do:

Choose whether the mortgage is to finance a home purchase or to refinance an existing property. Enter the required property value and mortgage amount. This automatically creates a percentage known as ‘loan to value’. The lower the loan value, the cheaper the available mortgage rates. If you are looking for a buy-to-let or interest-only mortgage (you need a repayment strategy for these transactions) or a mortgage, check the relevant box. Filter your search by the type of mortgage you want last, such as 2-year or 5-year fixed or tracker, to fund your shared ownership property. The filter is set to 25 years for the entire mortgage term, but you can change this if needed.

Below is a real-time table of mortgage deals available today.

What else do I need to know?

Mortgage deals that offer the lowest rates usually come with a fee. You can choose to pay it upfront or add it to your loan. Sort the results by ‘Initial period cost’ (in the ‘Sort by’ dropdown) to account for fee costs.

Alternatively, you can order results with an initial interest rate, lowest fee, or monthly payment. This is also possible with the lender’s ‘subsequent’ interest rate, where the transaction is reversed at the end of the term.

The cheapest ones are reserved for larger deposit amounts, usually 60% or more of the property’s value. And in all cases, you’ll need sufficient income and a clean credit history to get your mortgage approved.

If you want to see what your monthly mortgage payments might look like in different scenarios while your household bills overlap, Mortgage Calculator crunches the numbers.

When can I start refinancing?

Mortgage offers, once issued, tend to be good for six months, but a few lenders, such as Skipton Building Society, are good for up to 12 months. If you’re looking to refinance your current home, you can lock in your interest rate today for free, with no strings attached.

