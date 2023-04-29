US begins ground evacuation of US civilians from Sudan





NAIROBI, Kenya A convoy of buses carrying about 300 Americans left the war-torn capital of Sudan on Friday, beginning a 525-mile journey to the Red Sea that was the first organized effort by the United States to evacuate its citizens private in the country.

The convoy was followed by armed American drones hovering above our heads, watching for threats. The United Nations and many countries also evacuated their citizens by land, after receiving security guarantees from warring parties.

He renewed questions about why the United States had taken so long to organize a civilian evacuation from Sudan, which is home to around 16,000 American citizens, many of whom have dual citizenship, while Western and Persian Gulf allies acted faster and evacuated many more people.

Britain has since Tuesday evacuated 1,573 people from an airfield north of Khartoum, most of them British nationals. Germany and France evacuated another 1,700 people by air. At least 3,000 other people from various countries have been evacuated by sea from Port Sudan to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, Saudi authorities said.

As the United States steps up evacuation efforts, other countries are already slowing down: Britain announced on Friday that it would end its airlift at 6 p.m. Saturday, citing a significant drop in demand of seats.

The difference may reflect a more cautious US approach to evacuating civilians by air from a chaotic and unpredictable war zone without defined front lines, a warning that seemed partly justified on Friday when Turkey reported that one of his military planes came under fire as he landed on the airfield on the edge of Khartoum.

The United States has helped American citizens obtain seats on flights from Khartoum organized by allied nations, and occasionally on convoys passing through Khartoum to the airfield. Other Americans crossed a border alone by road, passing through Egypt and Ethiopia, joining tens of thousands of Sudanese who made the same journey.

Asked at a press conference on Friday, before news of the US-led convoy became public, why the US government hadn’t handled the evacuation transport in the same way as other countries , Vedant Patel, a State Department spokesman, said he was working closely. with partner countries on efforts. This is a collective and collaborative effort, he said.

Mr Patel said several hundred US citizens have left Sudan since the conflict began.

Despite this, the line of hired buses that left Khartoum on Friday evening, departing from a luxury golf course near the now deserted US Embassy, ​​arrived five days after 72 US diplomats were flown directly from Sudan by helicopter.

The delay between this evacuation, a complex nighttime mission led by SEAL Team 6 commandos, and the decision to facilitate the exit of American citizens has led to many negative comparisons with the efforts of other countries.

The United States initially said it would not evacuate American civilians or their families, citing significantly lower demand than other Western nations. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said Monday that only dozens of US citizens have expressed a desire to leave.

Since then, other US officials have said they don’t have a good estimate of how many US citizens want to leave at any given time, as that changes as the circumstances of the conflict change.

The war between the Sudanese army, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary rapid support forces, led by Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan, entered its 14th day on Friday. At least 512 people have been killed and 4,200 others injured, the World Health Organization estimates, although the true toll should be much higher.

The scale of the fighting has diminished somewhat in recent days as the two sides partly respected a ceasefire, allowing evacuations to take place. Under international pressure, the two sides agreed to extend the ceasefire for another 72 hours from Friday morning.

But an outbreak of violence in Khartoum hours later, sparked by a wave of airstrikes, gunfire and explosions that rocked the city, raised concerns that a return to fighting was imminent. generalized.

What I see is heavy smoke. What I hear is shelling and gunfire, said Ahmad Mahmoud, a Sudanese resident of Khartoum who witnessed a massive shelling of the Burri neighborhood on Friday. Khartoum is becoming extremely dangerous.

Clashes also continued in the western Darfur region, particularly in the town of el-Geneina, aid groups said.

In an effort to track U.S. citizens in Sudan, the Department of State has set up a crisis drop-in website that anyone around the world can register for information, although it is intended for U.S. citizens and their family members in Sudan.

A person registering on the site is redirected to a page where they can tell American officials what they intend to do: stay in Sudan, leave on their own, or try to leave but possibly with assistance. They can also tell the US government that they have already left Sudan. By Friday morning, less than 5,000 people had registered.

For those requesting assistance to leave, US officials then attempt to tie them to a transit method and seat if viable. The two main routes currently being taken are British airlifts from an airfield in the Khartoum region and overland convoys to Port Sudan, where ships then take people via the Red Sea.

This system, however, means evacuation options are largely limited to citizens with access to electricity and an internet connection that are far from guaranteed. Many residents say they have no electricity, and Sudan’s telecommunications networks, remarkably resilient during the first week of fighting, have begun to fail.

The land route to Port Sudan is slow and tiring, especially for evacuees exhausted by two weeks of intense violence in densely populated urban areas that threatens to plunge Sudan, Africa’s third-largest country, into full-scale war civil.

But US officials say they prefer the land route to Wadi Saeedna airfield, just outside Khartoum, which they consider riskier. British commandos currently control this site, but dangers lurk nearby: Turkey said on Friday that a C-130 plane going there for an evacuation had been the target of small arms fire.

The plane landed safely and no one was injured, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a Twitter post. The Sudanese military later released a photo purporting to show bullet holes in the fuselage of the Turkish cell, blaming the Rapid Support Forces, a charge the RSF denied.

On the road to Port Sudan, the US military is able to monitor convoys with drones.

Evacuations sometimes also involve tense personal conflicts, some compounded by bureaucratic demands, which can leave families with heartbreaking decisions.

When Sukaina Kamal received an email from the US government informing her that the land convoy was leaving on Friday, it presented a dilemma. Although Ms. Kamal’s three children are US citizens, she and her husband are not, nor is her elderly mother whom she cares for. Only US citizens and permanent residents were allowed on the convoy.

Moreover, Ms. Kamal and her family are far from the area from which the American convoy departed: since last week, when heavy fighting spread to Khartoum, they have been living in Wad Madani, a town about 100 miles South East.

Mr Patel said many US citizens in Sudan have dual US-Sudanese citizenship and have built their lives in the country, making it difficult for them to leave. It’s a very personal and difficult decision, he said.

US officials report that some people say they want to leave, only to change their minds. Others feel that it is too dangerous to go to a pick-up point for transport to the airfield or a convoy departure area. Yet others tell US officials they will only leave under certain circumstances.

However, the majority of those fleeing the war zone are Sudanese civilians, who continue to flow from the country in all directions. Some 20,000 refugees have already crossed the western border into Chad, the UN said, while another 16,000 crossed the northern border from Sudan into Egypt, according to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

Declan Walsh reported from Nairobi, Kenya, Eric Schmitt from Seattle, Edward Wong from Washington and Abdi Latif Dahir from Amsterdam. Cora Engelbrecht contributed reporting from London and Adam Entous from Washington.

